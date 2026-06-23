Today’s World Cup Prop Drop: Exploiting Cheap Plus-Money Value on Fernandes & Suárez

World Cup Top Props: Smuggling Plus-Money Value on Europe’s Hottest Outlets

Let’s be completely real for a second: the public gets so caught up in standard match-result lines that they completely lose sight of individual gravity. While everyone else is sweat-testing heavily juiced moneylines, we are sliding into the player prop market to exploit two world-class offensive engines playing in absolute mismatch territory.

Today, we are locking in an elite Premier League centerpiece and Colombia’s most lethal domestic export. Both are in prime positions to feast against teams that cannot keep up with their movement.

We’re coming in hot after hitting both player prop picks yesterday. Let’s lock ’em in for today and cash some more tickets.

Bruno Fernandes Anytime Goalscorer (+135) vs. Uzbekistan

Getting +135 on Bruno Fernandes to find the back of the net against Uzbekistan is a flat-out pricing error by the sportsbooks. We are talking about a guy who is fresh off putting the entire English Premier League on notice, taking home both the EPL Player of the Year and Playmaker of the Year awards after racking up 9 goals and a staggering 21 assists in 35 starts for Manchester United.

While he is known as a creator, Bruno has always carried a lethal scoring instinct for Portugal, notably bagging two goals in four matches during the 2022 World Cup.

Today, he gets to line up against an Uzbekistan side that looked completely out of its depth in its opening-match loss to Colombia. Uzbekistan surrendered three goals in that match, bled an ugly 1.61 Expected Goals Against (xGA), and allowed Colombia to control a massive 61% of the possession.

Portugal is going to dominate the ball in the exact same fashion tonight, pinning Uzbekistan deep in their own box. With Bruno pulling the strings, arriving late on the edge of the area, and sitting on penalty duties, he is going to get multiple high-value look-ins at this goal.

Luis Suárez to Score or Assist (+110) vs. DR Congo

No, we aren’t talking about the Uruguayan legend; we’re talking about Colombia’s new, high-octane spearhead, and getting +110 for him to contribute to a goal is an absolute steal. Luis Suárez has been an absolute buzzsaw in Portugal’s Primeira Liga this season, tearing up the league with 28 goals and 7 assists in just 32 appearances for Sporting CP.

He already has 5 goals in 13 international caps for Colombia, and tonight’s matchup is custom-built for him to add to that tally.

Colombia put on a show in their 3-1 opening victory over Uzbekistan, controlling 61% of possession and carving out four big chances. While Suárez was kept off the scoresheet in that game, his underlying activity was incredibly encouraging: he logged 20 touches, the second-most among all Colombian forwards, proving he is getting into dangerous areas at a highly consistent rate.

DR Congo might have scraped by with a 1-1 draw against Portugal in their opener, but they got absolutely dominated, losing the possession battle 75% to 25%. Their defense is going to bend, slide, and eventually break under Colombia’s sustained, high-tempo attack.

Suárez is the main beneficiary here, and at +110, we are happily backing him to break through.

World Cup Top Props Final Whistle

We aren’t overthinking it today; we are backing the guys who dominate the volume. Bruno Fernandes is playing in an absolute mismatch against an Uzbekistan team that can’t hold the ball, making his +135 goalscorer line a must-play. Meanwhile, Colombia’s Luis Suárez is carrying elite Portuguese league form into a clash with a highly vulnerable DR Congo defense, making his +110 score-or-assist line the sharpest value on the board. Let’s cash them both.