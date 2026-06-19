World Cup Prop Drop: Lock In These Plus-Money Gifts for Reyna and Luiz Henrique

High-Value Targets on Today’s World Cup Group Stage Board

If yesterday’s board taught us anything, it’s that player prop markets are completely lagging behind the tactical realities on the pitch. While public money keeps pouring into the massive, heavily juiced headliners, the real edge is hidden deep in the volume metrics. Tonight, we are tracking a red-hot American attack that just dismantled Paraguay and a short-handed Brazilian frontline that needs fresh blood to step up in an absolute must-win spot.

Let’s break down the two premium player props you need to lock in right now.

Giovanni Reyna to Score or Assist (+135) vs. Australia

Look, if you caught the USMNT’s tournament opener, you saw an absolute offensive masterclass. The Americans completely filled it up with a four-goal explosion against a very stubborn Paraguay side, and Giovanni Reyna was right at the center of the fun, bagging a beautiful goal to kick off his campaign. The 23-year-old playmaker has been an absolute fixture for the national team, racking up 10 goals in 39 international appearances over his career. He cut his pro teeth overseas in the Bundesliga, showing out for Borussia Dortmund before moving over to Borussia Mönchengladbach, where he has logged 16 goals in 124 career appearances since bursting onto the scene in 2019.

The reason we are absolutely loving the +135 price tag on Reyna to pick up a goal or an assist tonight is the pure matchup geometry. Australia might have kept a clean sheet against Turkey, but their defense allowed plenty of dangerous looks, surrendering a leaky expected goals conceded metric. Reyna is playing with supreme confidence right now, drifting into dangerous pockets of space between the lines and anchoring a frontline playing at a terrifyingly fast downhill pace.

With the Socceroos forced to respect the wings, expect Reyna to find plenty of room to either bury one himself or drop a dime to a teammate.

Reyna Stats: 1 Tournament Goal, 65% Team Possession Edge (Career: 10 Goals in 39 USMNT Apps)

Luiz Henrique Anytime Goal vs. Haiti (+130)

Brazil enters tonight in absolute emergency mode after a highly frustrating 1-1 opening draw against Morocco, and they are going to come out swinging. The big headline here is that the Seleção will be completely without Neymar again as he continues to recover from a stubborn calf issue. With mega-stars like Vinicius Junior and Raphinha heavily juiced into deep minus-money to find the back of the net, the real value slides right down to Luiz Henrique at a stellar +130.

If you just looked at the box score from the opener, you might think Henrique had a quiet night, but the underlying numbers say otherwise. The 25-year-old winger didn’t find the net, but he logged a heavy 14 touches in critical areas and generated 0.04 expected assists, proving he is deeply involved in this Ancelotti attack. Since joining the national team in 2024, he has booked two goals in 16 appearances for Brazil, alongside an impressive 2025-26 domestic club season over in Russia where he buried six goals in 28 appearances for Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Haiti will pack the box to stop Vinicius, leaving Henrique completely isolated on the back post. At plus-money, back the Zenit winger to feast on the extra space and open his World Cup account.

Stats: 6 Club Goals in 28 Appearances, 14 Touches / 0.04 xA (Tournament Opener)

World Cup Prop Drop Final Whistle

Tonight’s prop card is all about capitalizing on the space created by defensive focus. Australia’s backline is far more vulnerable than their recent clean sheet suggests, giving Gio Reyna the perfect platform to extend his hot streak at +135. Meanwhile, Haiti’s entire defensive game plan will be hyper-focused on slowing down Brazil’s multi-million dollar left flank, leaving Luiz Henrique primed to cash a beautiful +130 anytime goal ticket on the right wing. Lock them both in and enjoy the games.