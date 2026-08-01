Best Teams in MLS Right Now: Power Ranking Top 10 Clubs

We’ve officially audited and ranked the 10 best teams across Major League Soccer, but soccer is all about the debate!

The Supporters' Shield: Are you riding with Vancouver’s complete team balance, or is Nashville’s elite defense the true favorite to lift the trophy?

The Firepower Battle: Can anyone stop Lionel Messi and Inter Miami when their attack gets hot, or will defensive vulnerabilities hold them back?

The Dark Horse: Which club sitting outside the top three, like Chicago, San Jose, or Dallas, is most likely to crash the MLS Cup final?