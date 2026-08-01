Best Teams in MLS Right Now: Power Ranking Top 10 Clubs

Kings of the Pitch: Power Ranking the Top 10 MLS Teams Right Now
The 2026 Major League Soccer campaign is officially in full swing, and the Supporters' Shield race is turning into an absolute dogfight. Week after week, we're seeing staggering goal-tally numbers, defensive masterclasses, and tactical battles that make it nearly impossible to look away.
While the table can fluctuate on any given Saturday, certain clubs have separated themselves as legitimate heavyweights who dictate terms every time they cross the white lines. We audited the match tape, points-per-game metrics, underlying expected goals, and game-tilting star power to establish the top 10 clubs setting the pace across MLS right now.
Clear off your tactical whiteboards; here is our official power ranking of the league's elite ten.