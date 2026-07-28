Top 10 MLS Players Right Now: Messi, Musa & 2026 Star Rankings

We’ve laid out our top 10 players tearing up Major League Soccer right now, but soccer is all about debate!

The MVP Race: Does Lionel Messi still hold the absolute top spot, or are you riding with pure goal-scoring monsters like Petar Musa or Hugo Cuypers?

The Playmaker Crown: Who has been more impactful as a setup man, Son Heung-Min in LA or Evander in Cincinnati?

The Midfield Steal: Has Nicolás Fernández's 12-goal surge out of midfield for NYCFC been the biggest surprise of the 2026 season?