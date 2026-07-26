Paintsil scores early, Marcinkowski's late penalty save helps Galaxy earn 1-1 draw in California Clásico

PALO ALTO, Calif. — The LA Galaxy showed resilience after a difficult week, and goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski made sure they left Northern California with something to show for it.

Marcinkowski denied a stoppage-time penalty against his former club to preserve a 1-1 draw for the Galaxy against the San Jose Earthquakes in the 105th edition of the California Clásico on Saturday night at Stanford Stadium.

The result gave Los Angeles (5-7-6, 21 points) a valuable road point against one of the Western Conference's top teams after consecutive disappointing performances, while San Jose (10-4-3, 33 points) settled for a draw despite dominating possession and generating several late opportunities.

Joseph Paintsil gave the Galaxy an early advantage in the 13th minute, finishing off a lightning-fast counterattack started by Harbor Miller. After San Jose committed numbers forward on a corner kick, Miller raced up the right flank before finding Marco Reus in midfield. Reus slipped a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Paintsil, who calmly slotted a low right-footed finish past goalkeeper Angus Gunn for his fourth MLS goal of the season and fifth across all competitions.

The Earthquakes controlled much of the match after falling behind, finishing with a 61% edge in possession and outshooting the Galaxy 19-9. Their persistence finally paid off in the 63rd minute when Timo Werner's dangerous free kick struck the crossbar and bounced into a crowded penalty area. Defender Reid Roberts reacted first, tapping home the loose ball from close range to level the match.

San Jose continued to press for a winner, but Marcinkowski repeatedly came through in his emotional return to face the club where he spent seven years and made 95 starts after rising through the Earthquakes academy.

His biggest moment came deep into stoppage time when San Jose was awarded a penalty. Marcinkowski guessed correctly and made the decisive save, preserving the draw and capping an impressive performance that included five saves.

"I think our team deserved at least a point tonight, if not more," Marcinkowski said afterward. "I was just trying to do my best to preserve that. I think the guys put in a hell of a shift. It was just a really collective effort throughout the ninety-five minutes."

The goalkeeper admitted the match carried extra significance as he returned to face the organization where his professional career began.

"I came to these games growing up. It's no secret that I played for San Jose for seven years," Marcinkowski said. "At the same time, I'm so happy and thankful to be down here and have a fresh start, a fresh opportunity to prove myself again."

Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney praised his team's response after a challenging stretch, particularly against an Earthquakes side known for its relentless pressing style.

"I was super proud of these guys for the response and the effort," Vanney said. "It was the third game in the week for us. I thought the guys just dug really deep and showed a lot of character and battled. We had enough chances, especially in the second half, where I thought we could take the win."

Paintsil nearly added to his tally on multiple occasions after his opener but was denied by Gunn and the woodwork as the Galaxy created several dangerous transition opportunities.

The match also marked several notable milestones for Los Angeles. Robert Taylor made his first start since joining the club on July 15, while veteran defender Maya Yoshida returned to the starting lineup for the first time since April 22 and wore the captain's armband.

Despite missing several key players, including João Klauss and Erik Thommy through injury, along with suspended defenders Emiro Garcés and Jakob Glesnes, the Galaxy delivered one of their stronger road performances of the season.

The draw was the 19th regular-season tie in California Clásico history. The Galaxy continue to hold the edge in the rivalry with a 40-29-19 record in league play since the series began in 1996.

Los Angeles returns to Dignity Health Sports Park next Saturday to host FC Dallas as it looks to build on a gritty road performance with an improved showing at home.