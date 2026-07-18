Trinity Byars' late equalizer caps brace as San Diego earns draw in Kansas City

Trinity Byars' late equalizer salvaged a point for San Diego in a 2-2 draw against the Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium. Fresh off signing a contract extension last week, Byars scored both goals for Wave FC.

Kansas City had not lost a home regular-season match since last September, but San Diego arrived unfazed, taking an early lead Friday night. Byars, 23, opened the scoring in the sixth minute before the Current rallied in the second half with goals from Croix Bethune and Temwa Chawinga. Byars struck again in the final minute of regulation.

This past Saturday, San Diego suffered a 2-0 loss at Snapdragon Stadium against their Southern California rival, Angel City FC. Maiara Niehues scored in the 17th minute, followed by Ary Borges, who added a second goal just nine minutes later. Angelina Anderson made six saves and secured a clean sheet, even with San Diego's increased attacking opportunities in the second half.

Despite the loss last week, they remain at the top of the NWSL standings with 28 points through 15 matches. Head coach Jonas Eidevall made a few changes to the starting lineup in Kansas City, inserting forward Trinity Byars and midfielder Laurina Fazer for Gabi Portilho and Melanie Barcenas.

Luisa Agudelo, a 19-year-old Colombian goalkeeper, earned her third start. She earned a clean sheet in her first start against Gotham FC, then conceded two goals against Los Angeles. New signing Sandra Paños was available for the first time on the bench—a promising sign that she is close to making her debut with the club.

Kansas City is also coming off a 3-0 loss to the Orlando Pride, with all three goals coming in the second half. They have struggled on the road this season, suffering six losses. Chawinga leads the reigning NWSL Shield winners with eight goals, while Michelle Cooper has added four. Bethune has also been a key playmaker, leading the team with five assists.

San Diego took an early lead when Kimmi Ascanio intercepted a pass in the attacking third. She found Gia Corley making a run down the left side of the box, who then passed the ball to Byars, and she snuck the ball past goalkeeper Marisa Bova—a great display of passing to get past a flurry of defenders. This was Corley’s third assist this season.

Byars has a knack for the back of the net. Her contract extension will keep her in San Diego through the 2028 season. If she continues this incredible stretch of goal-scoring, the move will age like fine wine for the club.

Trinity Byars scores again it's what she does pic.twitter.com/9UBz2jQ8mU — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) July 18, 2026

The visitors controlled much of the first half. Trailing by a goal, the Current began to create chances in the closing minutes before halftime, and that momentum carried into the second half.

Agudelo had an impressive save against Chawinga, but Kansas City responded moments later.

San Diego’s backline stopped a promising attack, but two players closed in on Ludmila, and she was dispossessed. Laney Rouse wasted no time sending a cross into the box, connecting with Bethune, who volleyed the ball into the bottom-right corner in the 52nd minute. The one-touch shot was difficult to stop.

Nine minutes later, the Current fans erupted again. Bethune completed a long pass to a sprinting Chawinga on a fast break. She took one dribble, then released a left-footed shot that rolled past a diving Agudelo and into the bottom right corner.

The dynamic duo of Chawinga and Bethune continues to deliver for Kansas City. The reigning MVP has scored nine goals through 12 matches, and Bethune now has nine goal contributions in 2026.

Eidevall inserted four attacking options in search of the second goal. Lia Godfrey and Gabi Portilho entered in the 60th minute. Melanie Barcenas replaced Fazer in the 72nd minute, and 21-year-old Tatum Wynalda was subbed in during the final moments.

Following their go-ahead goal, the home squad crowded their defensive third to protect their lead, while the Wave were desperate to salvage a point in a difficult environment.

Kenza Dali swung a pass to the right wing for Mimi Van Zanten, who crossed it into the middle of the box. Portilho met the cross with a header, sending the ball into the air. Veteran defender Kristen McNabb volleyed it on goal, but Bova blocked the shot. The ball slowly rolled behind her, and teammate Isabel Rodriguez attempted to clear it away, but a sliding Byars tapped it into the net—a dramatic way to equalize.

WHAT A WAY TO EQUALIZE! Trinity Byars bags a brace for San Diego! pic.twitter.com/xFkIM5QdAm — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 18, 2026

This was Byars' sixth goal in the past seven matches. She has emerged as one of San Diego's most dangerous attacking threats. The team needs her to sustain that level of play with Dudinha out for the season and Catarina Macario's status still uncertain. Byars has undoubtedly earned a spot in the starting XI.

After earning a hard-fought point, San Diego will return to Snapdragon Stadium next Sunday, July 26, as they host Seattle Reign FC. Seattle currently has a 5-2-6 record and is led by Maddie Mercado, who has three goals this season.