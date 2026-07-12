Top 5 Rankings: Odds to Win the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot

Golden Boot Odds: 2) Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe (France)

DraftKings Golden Boot Odds: -125

Mbappe enters the semifinals as the betting favorite after scoring eight goals through six matches. His combination of pace, finishing and creativity has fueled one of the tournament's most dangerous attacks, and France has consistently generated scoring chances. If Les Bleus reach the final, Mbappe will have every opportunity to separate himself from the field.

France Team Stats

Goals: 16

Assists: 14

Attempts at Goal: 110

Corners: 44

Possession: 60%

Mbappé Stats

8 Goals

3 Assists

563 Minutes

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