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SOCCER · 3 hours ago

Top 5 Rankings: Odds to Win the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 12 1:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
KC

KC

+1.5

+126

O 9.5

BAL

BAL

-1.5

-148

U 9.5

Jul 12 1:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYY

NYY

-1.5

+102

O 9.5

WSH

WSH

+1.5

-120

U 9.5

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