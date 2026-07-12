San Diego's sluggish first half proves costly against Angel City

SAN DIEGO — Angel City FC takes down the top team in the NWSL standings, shutting out San Diego Wave FC 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium. Los Angeles scored twice within nine minutes in the first half against their Southern California rival.

Maiara Niehues and Ary Borges gave Angel City an early lead, while the defense, led by goalkeeper Angelina Anderson, secured a clean sheet despite San Diego’s last-minute attacking opportunities.

“We were not good enough in the first half,” Wave head coach Jonas Eidevall said postgame. “Not from a technical level, and that put us into a lot of problems.”

He continued by saying Angel City is a hardworking defense, and his team must hold itself to a higher standard following its lackluster opening half.

San Diego Wave FC head coach Jonas Eidevall was not pleased with his team’s first-half performance against Angel City FC after conceding two goals. pic.twitter.com/PjzDaNgQQR — Sebastian Sanchez (@Sanchez_Reports) July 12, 2026

Following a month-long break, San Diego returned to action against Gotham FC. The Wave defeated the reigning NWSL champions 2-0 at home last Saturday on the 4th of July and remain the top team in the league with nine wins, one draw, and 28 points.

Melanie Barcenas' spectacular shot from distance just before halftime proved to be the game-winner. Trinity Byars scored her fourth goal of the season in added time.

The club rewarded Byars with a contract extension on Thursday, and she is now under contract through the 2028 season. The 23-year-old forward has appeared in nine matches (205 minutes played) and has made a strong case for more playing time.

Luisa Agudelo, a 19-year-old Colombian goalkeeper, made her NWSL debut against Gotham and finished the match with a clean sheet. Eidevall said that her performance in training and confidence level led to the starting opportunity. The club signed Spanish international goalkeeper Sandra Paños last month, but she is not quite ready.

Paños recently joined the Wave and is eligible to play, according to Eidevall, but the team wants to see her in training first.

Agudelo logged her second start in goal tonight. Eidevall used the same lineup from last week, keeping rookie sensation Lia Godfrey and Byars on the bench.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles snapped a two-game losing streak last Friday, defeating the Orlando Pride 2-0 behind goals from Niehues and Sveindís Jónsdóttir—both players lead their team with four goals in 2026.

Angel City controlled the attacking momentum in the first dozen minutes. Niehues had two shot attempts, and veteran Wave defender Kristen McNabb made a pair of stops. Gia Corley picked up an early yellow card.

The first goal came in the 17th minute following a high-press situation.

Ally Sentor stole the ball from Kenza Dali, sparking an opportunity for her team. Jun Endo then delivered a cross into the box, where Agudelo stretched fully to deflect the ball. However, her reach fell short—Agudelo is an undersized goalkeeper, standing at 5-foot-6. The ball bounced toward the right post, and Niehues headed it in just before Perle Morroni could attempt a kick.

Morroni received a yellow card for striking Niehues with her foot.

Wave captain Kennedy Wesley said postgame that Angel City is a high-level opponent, and their press and intensity caused problems for her team.

Los Angeles took the lead and added to it moments later.

A long throw-in that landed inside the box and a header by Evelyn Shores set up Borges with a point-blank shot that went through the legs of the Wave goalkeeper to extend the lead in the 26th minute.

Endo suffered an injury and was subbed off for Taylor Suarez in the 36th minute of the match. Jónsdóttir picked up a yellow card before the break.

Angel City controlled the game in the South Bay, with San Diego struggling on both offense and defense during the first half. Surprisingly, the home team had more possession, holding 56% of the ball in the opening 45 minutes, but were unable to create any significant scoring opportunities. In contrast, LA made nine shot attempts and earned three corners.

Looking to improve its attack, Eidevall inserted Godfrey and Byars into the lineup, replacing Barcenas and Ludmila. Laurina Fazer and Tatum Wynalda entered the pitch in the 60th minute for Dali and Gabi Portilho.

San Diego finally began to knock on the door as Los Angeles shifted its sole focus to protect its two-goal lead.

Angelina Anderson blocked Mimi Van Zanten's close-shot attempt. Kimmi Ascanio took a strong shot outside the box shortly after, but it was blocked again. The third attempt in this sequence came from Byars, but it was blocked on the bottom left.

Trinity Armstrong replaced Van Zanten in the 74th minute.

In the 85th minute, the Wave was awarded a penalty kick after Borges fouled Ascanio inside the box. Godfrey took the penalty and struck the ball with her right foot, but it hit the left post. The ball then rolled in a straight line behind the fallen goalkeeper and went out of bounds.

San Diego continued to push, but could not get past the Los Angeles defense and goalkeeper. Corley had two chances late, and Morroni had another. This was the fifth time this season the Wave were held scoreless.

Anderson and Borges had stellar performances for Los Angeles. Anderson finished the match with six saves, while Borges scored the second goal and was very efficient in the midfield.

San Diego outshot Los Angeles 18-14, outpossessed them 63% to 37%, and had seven more corner kicks. They pushed to the very end, but that did not reflect on the score sheet.

San Diego Wave captain Kennedy Wesley said Angel City is a high-level opponent, and their press and intensity caused problems, which contributed to their first-half struggles. pic.twitter.com/IRVUyEWCWd — Sebastian Sanchez (@Sanchez_Reports) July 12, 2026

“We were not good enough today,” Eidevall said. “But we have had so many games this season where we have been good enough—it’s about remembering that and need to find a way to put this game behind us.”

The coach also said they should not “dwell” on this match too much and must move forward.

San Diego will look to bounce back on Friday, July 17 on the road against the Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium. Through 14 matches, Kansas City has picked up eight wins and is undefeated at home (6-0).