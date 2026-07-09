2026 World Cup France vs. Morocco Top Props: Stacking Value on Mbappé and Hakimi Today

While picking match outcomes and goal spreads is a fantastic way to cash tickets, the player prop market is where sharp sports bettors find their absolute highest-leverage edges. When two global powers collide in the World Cup Quarterfinals, the star power on the pitch creates massive individual target shares you can bank on at the sportsbook window.

Today’s blockbuster rematch between World No. 1 France and No. 6-ranked Morocco features a fascinating narrative web: former club teammates turned international rivals, historical goal-chasing history, and elite athletic volume. By sifting through shot-creation metrics, historical tournament trajectories, and positional usage, we’ve isolated two premier player props carrying massive value on today’s slate.

Here are our top two player prop locks for France vs. Morocco.

The Pick: Kylian Mbappé Anytime Goalscorer (-120)

Let’s not overthink the single most lethal individual scoring force on the planet. Getting Kylian Mbappé to score anytime at -120 is an absolute gift from the oddsmakers, especially considering the historic trajectory the 27-year-old megastar is currently riding in North America.

Mbappé isn’t just leading France’s attack; he is actively chasing living legend Lionel Messi for the ultimate throne in international soccer history. With 7 tallies already racked up in this 2026 tournament, Mbappé has rocketed up to 19 all-time World Cup goals, trailing Messi by two goals for the all-time tournament record. He’s also just one back of Messi in the Golden Boot race for this World Cup. Over his international career, the French star has delivered a mind-boggling 63 goals in 103 caps for Les Bleus, alongside 373 goals in 483 career club appearances. Coming off his second straight 40-goal campaign for Real Madrid, and his fourth consecutive year hitting the 40-goal milestone overall, he enters this quarterfinal in prime peak form.

What makes this anytime goalscorer prop so bankable is his unhinged, high-volume attacking aggression. Mbappé isn’t standing around waiting for service; he is creating his own look every time he touches the ball. He has registered at least four shots in every single match this World Cup, firing off five or more attempts in three of those five outings. Against a Moroccan defense that will eventually yield under sustained pressure, Mbappé’s point-of-attack volume makes him an absolute lock to find the back of the net.

Key Metrics to Bank On:

Chasing Messi’s Crown: Mbappé’s 19 all-time World Cup goals put him just one tally shy of Lionel Messi for the most in soccer history.

Unstoppable Tournament Form: Racked up 7 goals in 5 games this World Cup while averaging 4+ shots in every single appearance.

Pure Elite Production: Coming off a second straight 40-goal season at Real Madrid and boasts 63 goals in 103 international caps for France.

The Pick: Achraf Hakimi 2+ Shots (-120)

If you want to find real value in the player prop market, you have to look beyond traditional forward lines and exploit secondary target shares. Enter Achraf Hakimi to record 2+ shots at -120. While taking a defender to score a goal against France’s stingy backline is a risky gamble, backing Hakimi to simply let fly at least twice is one of the safest volume plays on the entire board.

The 27-year-old Moroccan right-back is far more than a defensive organizer; he functions as a high-octane wing engine who regularly bombs forward into the attacking third during big-game scripts. Hakimi has cleared this 2+ shot mark in four of Morocco’s five World Cup matches, hitting at least three shot attempts on three separate occasions. His club baseline for Paris Saint-Germain tells the exact same story: Hakimi ripped off 27 shots in 15 Ligue 1 starts last season and registered 19 shots in 13 Champions League fixtures.

There is also an undeniable extra layer of personal motivation fueling Hakimi today as he lines up against a galaxy of his current PSG teammates wearing French kits. With 12 goals in 101 caps for Morocco and 50 career club tallies, Hakimi has never hesitated to pull the trigger when space opens up on the edge of the box. Considering France has yielded just two goals all tournament while keeping three clean sheets, taking Hakimi’s shot volume completely insulates us against a tight French defensive performance while still capitalizing on his aggressive overlapping runs.

Key Metrics to Bank On:

Consistent World Cup Volume: Cleared 2+ shots in 4 of Morocco’s 5 tournament matches, going over two attempts three times.

Club Attack Pedigree: Generated 27 shots in 15 domestic starts and 19 shots in 13 Champions League appearances for PSG last season.

Insulated Value Play: Betting on shot attempts protects your slip against France’s elite backline (which has allowed just 2 goals all WC).

The Wrap Up: Cash the High-Volume Props

When the stakes reach single-elimination parameters, relying on high-volume superstars to deliver standard target shares is the ultimate betting blueprint. Kylian Mbappé Anytime Scorer (-120) aligns perfectly with his historical chase for Messi’s all-time World Cup goal record, while Achraf Hakimi 2+ Shots (-120) capitalizes on the fullback’s relentless overlapping runs against his PSG club teammates.

Lock in these two prop selections, sit back, and enjoy what promises to be a legendary World Cup Quarterfinal!