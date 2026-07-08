Vancouver already made its case; Whitecaps belong here

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Sometimes the final match tells you more about a city than it does about the teams on the field.

The last World Cup match played in Canada was always going to be emotional. It marked the end of a month-long celebration that stretched from Toronto to Vancouver, a tournament that reminded Canadians that soccer has become more than just a growing sport. It has become part of the country's identity.

Colombia's victory over Switzerland in the Round of 16 at BC Place was memorable enough. But by the time the final whistle sounded, I found myself thinking less about who had advanced and more about what Vancouver had shown the rest of the soccer world.

It had made its case.

The atmosphere inside BC Place was extraordinary. Colombian supporters transformed much of downtown Vancouver into a sea of yellow hours before kickoff. Swiss fans answered with their own pockets of red. The streets around the stadium buzzed throughout the afternoon before everyone poured into a building that shook from the opening anthem until the final whistle.

My phone died at the end of the Colombia-Switzerland World Cup game in Vancouver but I was lucky enough to be behind the goal the moment Switzerland punched their ticket to the quarterfinals. It’s their first trip to the final eight since 1954. Next up: Argentina in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/2OHMuk7GYZ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 8, 2026

It wasn't manufactured enthusiasm. It wasn't World Cup curiosity. It was a city embracing the biggest sporting event on the planet the way only true soccer cities do.

Every World Cup venue had its own personality.

SoFi Stadium delivered spectacle unlike anything else in the tournament. Seattle produced one of the loudest American crowds I've ever experienced. Levi's Stadium gave Northern California its moment.

But Vancouver felt different.

The city itself seemed built for an event like this. Fans walked from restaurants, bars and hotels directly to BC Place. Public transit delivered thousands more into the heart of downtown. There was no endless sea of parking lots or long shuttle rides. The stadium sits where stadiums used to sit before so many were pushed to the outskirts of cities. It is woven into downtown instead of separated from it.

Yes, BC Place is showing its age.

No one would confuse it with SoFi Stadium or some of the billion-dollar palaces being built around North America. Eventually, the Whitecaps probably will need a new stadium if they want to continue growing alongside the rest of Major League Soccer.

But needing a new stadium is not the same as needing a new city.

That distinction feels increasingly important.

Earlier in the World Cup, I spoke with MLS commissioner Don Garber in Seattle after he had attended matches in Vancouver. Inevitably, the conversation turned to the Whitecaps' uncertain future and the possibility that the club could eventually relocate to Las Vegas if new ownership isn't found.

Garber understandably spoke about the opportunities in Las Vegas. It's one of the fastest-growing sports markets in North America. The city has embraced the NHL, NFL and WNBA, and MLB is on the way. Soccer feels like a natural next step.

I understand all of that.

Las Vegas deserves an MLS franchise.

But it deserves an expansion team, not Vancouver's.

Relocation is sometimes unavoidable in sports. Owners change. Economics shift. Stadium situations become impossible.

This doesn't feel like one of those situations.

Best stadium food item so far at the Word Cup? Chicken tikka masala in Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/fKpGISB2jv — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 7, 2026

What Vancouver demonstrated throughout this World Cup is that the market isn't the problem.

The fans certainly aren't.

If anything, this tournament exposed what has always been there: a passionate soccer community that simply deserves stability and investment.

For years, Vancouver has quietly produced national team players, hosted international matches and supported the Whitecaps through ownership uncertainty. During this World Cup, the city finally received a global stage worthy of its soccer culture.

It didn't disappoint.

Walking through downtown before the Colombia-Switzerland match, it felt impossible not to appreciate how naturally the tournament fit here. Every patio was filled. Every train seemed packed with supporters wearing jerseys from around the world. Conversations drifted effortlessly between English, Spanish and French. It felt like the kind of place FIFA hopes every host city becomes.

It’s a sea of yellow in Vancouver today for Colombia vs. Switzerland in the final World Cup Group of 16 game. I feel Ike I’m in Bogotá. The get-in price was under $500 on @TickPick. pic.twitter.com/dIZsLgPytw — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 7, 2026

And for one final night, it was.

The World Cup has a way of revealing which cities simply host matches and which cities become part of the tournament's story.

Vancouver became part of the story.

As the final fans filtered out of BC Place and the World Cup officially said goodbye to Canada, there was a feeling that this wasn't an ending as much as an audition for the future.

The city passed.

Now it's up to MLS.

The Whitecaps don't necessarily need a new identity. They don't need a different skyline. They don't need the bright lights of the Strip to validate what they've built over the past half-century.

They need ownership willing to invest. They need a long-term stadium solution. They need commitment.

What they don't need is to leave.

The World Cup came to Vancouver and reminded everyone what many people there already knew.

This is a soccer city.

And soccer cities are worth keeping.