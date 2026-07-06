TST Best Bets- July 6, 2026

As a new week begins, the Round of 16 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup rolls on. A spot in the quarterfinals is on the line as two marquee matchups headline Monday's action. The United States travels from one NFC West stadium to another as they are set to take on Belgium at Lumen Field in Seattle while knockout round rivals Portugal and Spain clash at AT&T Stadium looking to advance to the final eight. As the World Cup final nears, the intensity rises. Here are tonight’s best bets brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Over 2.5 Goals (-158)

Rundown: The United States enters its toughest test of the World Cup with positive news heading into the matchup as star forward Folarin Balogun has been cleared to play after FIFA reversed a one-game suspension after a controversial red-card in USA's Round of 32 2-0 win against Bosnia. The leading striker serves as primary attacking threat for the United States and will be instrumental in the team's ability to advancing to the later rounds. The last two games on Belgium's side have featured five or more goals with Youri Tielemans notching two goals in the club's 3-2 victory over Sengal. With a win, the United States would advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

Belgium is searching to shatter the hopes of USA fans, just two days after America's 250th birthday. This matchup will demonstrate what makes the World Cup such an iconic, global event. Expect fireworks in Seattle with three or more shots getting past the goalkeepers.

Second Pick: Spain Moneyline (-110)

Rundown: When you think of the FIFA World Cup, it doesn't get much better than this. The knockout round rivalry between Spain and Portugal will add a chapter to its legacy with a showdown in the Lone Star State. Cristiano Ronaldo, who announced this will be his last World Cup on Sunday, could potentially see his sixth and final World Cup come to close with a loss. The 41-year-old converted a penalty against Croatia, making him the oldest player to ever score a goal in a knockout round. Ronaldo is looking to send Portugal to its second consecutive quarterfinals, however, a major threat stands in the way.

Spain's 3-0 win over Austria in the Round of 32 marked the first time since 2010 that Spain advanced to a knockout round. Spain has not allowed a goal and has remained unbeaten in its last 34 matches.

These teams have plenty of recent history. Ronaldo's lone World Cup hat trick came against Spain in the 2018 group stage when he tied the game in the 88th minute to force a draw. These teams also met in 2025 UEFA Nations League final, where Portugal defeated Spain in a penalty shootout. With history, legacy and the ultimate bragging rights on the line, expect Spain to continue its impressive run and advance to the final eight.