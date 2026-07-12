Angel City stuns league-leading San Diego Wave in commanding 2-0 road win

SAN DIEGO — For the second straight match under interim head coach Leif Smerud, Angel City FC looked like a team playing with a much clearer idea of who it wants to be.

That identity was on full display Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium, where Angel City weathered long stretches of pressure from first-place San Diego Wave FC before coming away with a 2-0 victory. The result not only extended the club's unbeaten run away to San Diego to five matches, but also made Smerud a perfect 2-for-2 since taking over during the league break.

"Over the break, we just tried to simplify everything," said captain Sarah Gorden. "And [we've been] bringing this mentality of presence over perfection and trusting ourselves."

Rather than sitting back against a San Diego side that entered the night atop the NWSL standings and had scored eight goals across its previous five matches, Angel City pressed high from the opening whistle. Ally Sentnor, who has quietly become one of the club's most important chance creators, set the tone with relentless pressure that repeatedly forced uncomfortable touches from the Wave back line. That hard work paid off in the 17th minute.

Sentnor won possession just outside the penalty area before Jun Endo floated a cross toward goal. Goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo managed to get a hand to it, but only as far as Maiara Niehues, who reacted quickest and headed home the rebound for her first-half breakthrough.

Nine minutes later, Angel City struck again through another well-executed set-piece sequence.

Sveindís Jónsdóttir launched a long throw into the six-yard box, where Evelyn Shores flicked the ball onward. Ary Borges calmly brought it under control before driving a right-footed finish past Agudelo to double the lead. The assist gave Shores her team-leading third of the season and rewarded another aggressive attacking sequence that consistently put San Diego under pressure during the opening half.

"I think in the first half, we managed to press well and create some transitions with our high press," Smerud said.

That opening 45 minutes probably reflected the version of Angel City Smerud wants to see most often. The visitors created quality chances through pressure rather than prolonged possession, limiting one of the league's most dangerous attacking teams to very little while building a deserved two-goal cushion.

San Diego finished with 63 percent possession, earned 10 corner kicks and generated wave after wave of attacks as it searched for a way back into the match. Smerud admitted that shift was expected.

"San Diego is a really good, really good team – top of the league – and have some class players, so it was a given that we would have to defend a bit deeper in the second half," he said.

The defensive performance started with organization in front of goal. Shores helped clear dangerous service into the box, Gorden anchored a back line that successfully defended each Wave corner, and whenever San Diego managed to break through, Angelina Anderson consistently had the answer.

The goalkeeper made six saves, several of them coming during San Diego's most dangerous spell midway through the second half. She denied Mimi Van Zanten from close range in the 64th minute, smothered a bouncing ball before Trinity Byars could reach it moments later, then dove to push away another Byars effort four minutes afterward.

Her biggest moment arrived in the 85th minute. After San Diego earned a penalty, Lia Godfrey's attempt struck the left post before glancing off Anderson and away from goal. The fortunate bounce preserved the clean sheet, though Smerud felt his goalkeeper had earned a little luck.

"[Anderson] played a really good game, and she also got the bit of luck she needed on the penalty," Smerud said. "But I think she dominated the box well."

The post stops Lia Godfrey's penalty from bringing one back for San Diego pic.twitter.com/ub7bnHZ0Tp — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 12, 2026

Angel City looked dangerous when opportunities to attack presented themselves. When momentum shifted after halftime, the visitors showed the discipline to protect their lead instead of forcing the match back into an open game. Against a San Diego team that entered leading the league in shots on target, those defensive adjustments mattered every bit as much as the two first-half goals.

"I feel like a win — and a win in San Diego — is amazing, but a shutout is really important for us," Gorden said.

Two matches into Smerud's tenure, Angel City has produced two victories, two clean sheets and, perhaps most importantly, a performance that suggested the club's renewed confidence extends well beyond the final score.