Before the First Whistle: How Argentina and Spain Sing Themselves Into a World Cup Final

Long before the first touch of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, before Spain begin writing patterns with the ball and Argentina begin chasing one more piece of history, another contest will already be underway. It will begin in the stands.

One voice will rise, then another. Soon, thousands will join, many of them strangers connected only by a shirt, a flag, and words learned long before they knew whose names would appear on the roster. Some will sing of players still present. Others will call upon the dead. They will remember old victories, reopen old wounds and make promises no supporter has the power to keep.

Football fans do not merely sing to encourage their teams. They sing to remember who they are.

Spain and Argentina will meet for the most coveted trophy in global sport, bringing with them two of football’s richest traditions and two strikingly different ways of giving national identity a voice. Argentina’s songbook gathers heroes, family, political memory and generations of suffering into an ongoing national epic. Spain’s voice is more complicated, emerging from a country whose official anthem has no lyrics and whose national identity must continually negotiate among powerful regional histories.

This is not simply a final between the defending champions and the reigning European champions, nor merely the last World Cup match of Messi’s extraordinary career against the generation now redefining Spain. It is a meeting of two Spanish-speaking nations whose football songs ask the same question in different ways:

Who are we when we wear this shirt?

Argentina Sings in Names

¡¡DELIRIO DE LA HINCHADA ARGENTINA EN EL ANILLO DEL ESTADIO EN KANSAS AL RITMO DE "MUCHACHOS"!! #ESPNMundial

Mirá los mejores partidos de la #FIFAWorldCup por ESPN, en el Plan Premium de #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/MKMSYyrcFy — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) July 12, 2026

Argentina rarely sings in abstractions. It sings in names.

Maradona. Messi. Dibu. Cuti. Enzo. Julián.

The names change as generations pass, but the ritual remains. Players are not merely footballers within Argentine supporter culture. Over time, the most beloved among them become vessels carrying memory, class, geography, struggle and the accumulated hopes of a nation that has long used football to explain itself to itself.

That instinct was carried around the world during the 2022 World Cup through Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar, the unofficial anthem that escaped the terraces and followed Argentina from the streets of Doha to the dressing room and, eventually, into the celebrations of a third world title.

Yet Muchachos did not emerge from nowhere. Argentine football culture has long built its soundtrack the same way it builds its mythology: by borrowing, reshaping and passing stories from one generation to the next. In Argentina, songs are remembered the way families remember stories. They are passed down, rewritten and inherited.

Long before Messi lifted the trophy in Lusail, another anthem had already become woven into the country’s football identity. Released in 2000 by the cumbia villera group Yerba Brava, La Cumbia de los Trapos was never intended as a national team song. It celebrated something older and broader: the ritual of being a supporter. It sang of friends walking to the stadium together, banners slung over their shoulders, drums echoing through the streets and an unconditional devotion that existed whether the team won or lost. Because it captured the emotional language of Argentine football rather than the fortunes of a single club, supporters across the country gradually adopted it. By the time Argentina celebrated its third World Cup in Qatar, La Cumbia de los Trapos had become an unmistakable part of the tournament’s soundtrack, echoing through celebrations alongside the songs that would define a new generation.

LIONEL y la Scaloneta celebrando su clasificación a 8vos junto a los Argentinos presentes en el Hard Rock Stadium, al ritmo de la CUMBIA de los TRAPOS !!!!pic.twitter.com/CgJZrEI51X — KING MESSI 10 (@messi10_rey) July 4, 2026

If La Cumbia de los Trapos became part of Argentina’s football inheritance, Muchachos became its newest chapter. Its melody originally belonged to a 2003 song by Argentine band La Mosca Tsé-Tsé before finding new life on the terraces through Racing Club supporters. Fernando Romero, a teacher and Racing fan, rewrote the lyrics after Argentina defeated Brazil at the Maracanã to win the 2021 Copa América, ending a 28-year wait for a major trophy. A television reporter happened to record Romero and his friends singing the song outside the stadium before a World Cup qualifier in September 2021. From there, it spread from supporter to supporter, city to city and eventually across the world.

Yet its power did not come only from an irresistible melody. Romero wrote a compressed history of Argentine football and national feeling.

The song remembers finals lost and the relief of finally defeating Brazil. It invokes the young Argentine soldiers of the Malvinas War. It places Messi and Maradona within the same inheritance rather than forcing the country to choose between them. Even Maradona’s parents, Don Diego and La Tota, are imagined alongside their son, watching from somewhere beyond this world and willing Messi forward. Romero later explained that he wanted to escape the exhausting competition between Argentina’s two greatest players: both, he said, belonged to the country.

That is why “Muchachos” became more than a tournament hit. It joined the living archive.

Its version of Argentina contains the living and the dead, joy and grievance, football and war, parents and sons. History is not safely stored in the past. It remains in the stands, available to be summoned whenever the melody begins.

Even Argentina’s newer songs continue this instinct. “La Cuarta Estrella,” written for the 2026 tournament, again draws upon national heroes and past heartbreak as Argentina pursue a fourth star. The specific names may shift, but the cultural architecture remains familiar: tell us who carried us here, tell us what we survived, then tell us why we should believe again.

Argentina’s apparent hero worship, however, should not be confused with individualism. The hero matters because the hero belongs to everyone. Maradona’s body became a contested national monument. Messi’s long pursuit of acceptance reflected Argentina’s own arguments over identity, authenticity and what must be sacrificed before greatness is believed.

When supporters sing their names, they are not separating those players from the collective. They are placing the collective inside them.

Hey bro wake up, a new crazy World Cup video just dropped pic.twitter.com/Sn7jUrfrmO — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) July 15, 2026

Spain and the Difficulty of “We”

Official music video for Spain's World Cup anthem ⚽ Watch the official music video for Spain's World Cup anthem, the song that has become one of the tournament's most recognizable tracks, celebrating La Roja and its squad throughout the competition. Watch more:… pic.twitter.com/b1XwsdgXQi — Bolt+ (@boltplus) July 6, 2026

Spain arrives through a different soundscape.

When the “Marcha Real” plays before kickoff, there are no official words for the players or supporters to sing. The anthem originated as an 18th-century military march. Lyrics have been attached to it at different moments, including during the dictatorship of Francisco Franco, but none forms part of the democratic state anthem today. A public attempt to introduce new lyrics in 2007 was abandoned amid criticism and controversy.

Spain’s official World Cup song begins not with conquest but with memory, recalling children chasing a worn or broken football before the rhythm opens into unmistakable flamenco flourishes. It is a reminder that Spanish football mythology often begins not with the stadium but with the street, where imagination has always mattered more than perfect conditions.

Therefore, while Argentina’s anthem gives way to an avalanche of words, Spain begins in a curious public silence.

That silence is not an absence of identity. It exposes the difficulty of defining it.

Spain is not merely one football culture. It contains several, formed through regions with their own languages, political histories and relationships to the Spanish state. Catalonia, the Basque Country, Galicia, Andalusia and Madrid do not enter football through identical doors. Clubs such as Barcelona, Athletic Club and Real Madrid have carried meanings extending far beyond formations and trophies, becoming expressions of regional belonging, political resistance, central authority or some uneasy combination of them. Scholars have long examined Spanish football through these regional and national cleavages, particularly the contested relationship between Catalan, Basque and Spanish identities.

When Spain play, those identities do not disappear. They negotiate.

“La Roja” provides a shared name without fully resolving what the nation means. Its familiar chants are often strikingly simple: “Yo soy español,” “Que viva España,” “Vamos España.” Where Argentina’s most powerful songs accumulate characters and historical episodes, Spain’s often repeat the declaration itself.

I am Spanish.

Long live Spain.

Let us go, Spain.

Perhaps repetition is necessary when the “we” is less easily assumed.

Yet Spain’s collective identity should not be mistaken for emotional restraint. If Argentina often sings like an epic handed down from one generation to the next, Spain’s football soundtrack carries a different rhythm. It borrows from flamenco, from pop, from nights that seem to stretch long after sunset and from the simple joy of a ball that keeps moving, even when worn thin. Its stories are less concerned with immortalizing heroes than with inviting everyone into the dance.

Their football became a temporary common language, one built through possession, movement and trust, where the pass itself became an act of conversation.

"SOY ESPAÑOL, LALALALALALALÁ"

La compleja composición de los españoles que se convirtió en su canción viral durante la Copa del Mundo. pic.twitter.com/Plyvv4zBBU

— Alerta en las Calles (@AlertaArgNews) July 14, 2026

The current generation carries a similarly plural inheritance. Spain’s mythology no longer belongs only to Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta, Iker Casillas or Sergio Ramos. A younger group has reached another World Cup final by taking the old devotion to collective movement and making it faster, wider and less reverential toward the past. And yet, even within a culture that has historically resisted elevating a single figure above the whole, football has begun doing what it always does. It has started searching for its next protagonist. Chants bearing Lamine Yamal’s name have already begun filtering through stadiums and celebrations, suggesting that Spain’s collective identity is not abandoning the idea of heroes so much as carefully deciding when one has earned a place within it.

Their songs are catching up to them.

Raphael’s “Mi Gran Noche,” an older popular song rather than a traditional football anthem, has become part of Spain’s contemporary tournament atmosphere because it captures the expectation of a great night without naming who must deliver it.

“La Roja Baila,” released before Euro 2016 and involving Ramos, celebrated a team that dances. “Que Viva España,” meanwhile, remains available whenever supporters require something broader and older than the latest squad.

The songs differ, but they tend to create a room and invite the team inside rather than construct a monument around one immortal figure. The Associated Press included “Mi Gran Noche,” “La Roja Baila” and Argentine terrace staple “La Cumbia de los Trapos” in its musical portrait of this final, reflecting how popular songs become repurposed as football inheritance.

The Man Between Both Worlds

And then there is Messi, who complicates every tidy comparison.

He belongs to Argentina’s mythology but was football-educated in Spain. He left Rosario at 13 and grew into the game through Barcelona, absorbing Catalan football’s devotion to space, technique and collective intelligence while carrying an unmistakably Argentine relationship with the ball.

For years, that duality contributed to the distance between Messi and parts of the Argentine public. He was accused of being insufficiently Argentine because he did not sound like Maradona, perform emotion like Maradona or grow into adulthood inside the country that demanded he represent it.

Eventually, Argentina stopped asking Messi to become Maradona. Its supporters found a way to sing both names.

Now, at 39, Messi arrives at a World Cup final against the country where his game became fully visible. He is not Spanish, and his identity should not be blurred for the convenience of symbolism. But he embodies the centuries of movement between these countries: migration, return, inheritance and reinvention.

Spain helped form the footballer. Argentina transformed him into folklore.

Two Nations, One Song at a Time

Songs have always traveled through football. Melodies cross borders, acquire new lyrics and forget their original owners. A pop song becomes a club chant. A club chant becomes a national anthem. Words written by one supporter are inherited by millions who may never know his name.

This is how oral tradition survives in a modern game increasingly packaged through corporate branding, curated playlists and global broadcasts. Supporter songs remain unstable and communal. They can be humorous, cruel, political, nostalgic or beautiful, often within the same verse. Research into football chanting has described it as a vehicle for migration, collective memory and competing identities, while sociologists note its power to summon a shared sense of belonging among people who may otherwise have little in common.

On Sunday, Argentina may sing its heroes into the stadium. Spain may answer with a collective declaration assembled from many regional voices. Neither tradition is purer, and neither contrast is absolute.

Argentina’s heroes carry the many.

Spain’s many still create heroes.

But before the referee begins the final, listen carefully. Beneath the drums, brass, clapping and noise will be two nations remembering themselves aloud.

One will gather history through names. The other will try once more to make several histories speak together.

Then the whistle will blow, the songs will continue, and for 90 minutes, perhaps longer, Spain and Argentina will discover which story the world remembers last.