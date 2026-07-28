Top 10 Premier League Players: Haaland, Bruno & 2026 Star Rankings

We’ve officially laid down our big board of the Premier League's top 10 players, but football is all about pub debates!

The Crown: Is Erling Haaland the unquestioned No. 1 player in England, or does Bruno Fernandes dropping 21 assists make a stronger case for the top spot?

The Defensive GOAT: Is Virgil van Dijk still the best defender in the world, or has Arsenal's William Saliba officially passed him in the hierarchy?

The Big Move: How many goals and assists will Elliot Anderson produce now that he's surrounded by world-class talent at Manchester City?