Seattle Reign strikes twice in three minutes to defeat San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Seattle Reign FC cruised to a 2-0 win in San Diego after scoring two first-half goals within the span of three minutes at Snapdragon Stadium. Wave FC’s attack created opportunities late, but could not break through.

Both of Seattle’s header goals today came from San Diego natives, Maddie Mercado and Jordyn Bugg. Mercado opened the scoring in the 17th minute, then Bugg followed shortly after in the 20th minute. This was the sixth time this season that San Diego has been shut out.

San Diego Wave coach Jonas Eidevall said his team started slow and was not satisfied with their performance during the first 15 to 20 minutes of the match. They put themselves “in a tough situation,” but liked how many opportunities they generated afterward.

Trinity Byars' late equalizer salvaged San Diego a point last Friday when they visited CPKC Stadium in Kansas City—a place where they haven’t lost since last September. Byars, 23, gave the Wave an early lead, then Croix Bethune and Temwa Chawinga added goals for the Current in the second half. In the final minute of regulation, Byars dramatically tied the match.

This was Byars' sixth goal in the past seven games. The club rewarded her with a contract extension two weeks ago, and she will stay in San Diego through the 2028 season.

San Diego returned home on Sunday afternoon with a different lineup. Kenza Dali (lower leg) and Gabi Portilho (hip) were listed as questionable before the match, but both were available to come off the bench. Luisa Agudelo, a 19-year-old Colombian goalkeeper, was replaced by new Spanish international signing Sandra Paños, who has had a decorated career up to this point.

The young goalkeeper started three NWSL matches, conceding four goals and posting a clean sheet against Gotham FC. The Wave agreed to terms with Paños on June 10, hoping she can be a long-term solution at the position. She previously played for Club América and played a pivotal role in securing the Liga MX Femenil Clausura title.

Since returning from the two-month-long break, Seattle has lost two of its three matches. They lost 3-1 to NC Courage in their first game back, then shut out a talented Portland Thorns squad 2-0. Gotham rallied late last Saturday to defeat the Reign 3-2, scoring two goals in added time. Seattle held a two-goal lead 22 minutes into the match.

The Reign started fast on the road once again. It took them 17 minutes to take the lead.

Midfielder Ainsley McCammon noticed a one-on-one situation inside the Wave box, and sailed an excellent pass toward San Diego native Maddie Mercado. Mercado got behind Wave defender Perle Morroni and scored a header from close distance.

The former Surf Soccer Club member has scored a goal in three consecutive games, and leads Seattle with five goals on the season. She played her high school career at Cathedral Catholic.

Hometown magic for Maddie Mercado ✨ A perfect long cross from Ainsley finds her open in the box for her fifth goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/B3NssApfcC — Seattle Reign FC (@reignfc) July 26, 2026

Three minutes later, the visiting team continued to apply pressure and add to its lead.

In a corner kick situation, Sally Menti kicked the ball inside the crowded box. Three headers later, the ball entered the net. McCammon sent a perfectly placed backward header in front of the goal that found Jordyn Bugg, another San Diego native, who tapped it in.

Bugg grew up in El Cajon and was also a member of the San Diego Surf Soccer Club. McCammon had an incredible performance, assisting both goals.

Veteran Wave defender Kristen McNabb said they gave the Reign too much space to work with, and it took the defense too long to settle into the match.

It was not an ideal NWSL debut for Paños, conceding two goals. However, she was put in difficult situations on both occasions. The 33-year-old goalkeeper finished the match with three saves.

“The first goal comes from a throw-in that we need to defend better,” Eidevall said when breaking down both goals. “The second goal comes from a corner … In open play, they didn’t create a lot of problems for us, but we struggled in those other areas, unfortunately.”

You know Jordyn Bugg had to get one in her hometown too ⚡ pic.twitter.com/064aietOGq — Seattle Reign FC (@reignfc) July 26, 2026

Melanie Barcenas attempted to score a header of her own right before halftime. Seattle’s goalkeeper Claudia Dickey denied her attempt. Dickey was a standout performer with nine saves and a big reason for Seattle’s clean sheet.

Barcenas had five shot attempts against Seattle, and said postgame that it was “one of those games where the ball just didn’t want to go in.”

Today’s match featured a milestone moment for Barcenas. The 18-year-old ascending forward became the second-youngest player in the league to reach 50 regular-season appearances.

With a comfortable two-goal lead, the Reign shifted to a defensive focus as expected. They were able to accomplish what they couldn’t against Gotham.

Jonas Eidevall on San Diego’s slow start against Seattle, conceding two goals in three minutes: pic.twitter.com/HJEpnILjPj — Sebastian Sanchez (@Sanchez_Reports) July 27, 2026

Eidevall inserted attacking options in Lia Godfrey, Adriana Leon, Tatum Wynalda, and Jordan Fusco in the second half in hopes of making a comeback. Today was Leon’s first appearance this season, logging 22 minutes. She played a big role in 2025 with seven goal contributions.

Seattle had zero attacking opportunities after halftime. San Diego kept pushing, but to no avail. They finished the match with 22 shot attempts, seven corner kicks, and a majority of the possession.

The club has not won any of their last three matches, and discussions about last season's events following the break are becoming more prominent. San Diego started the year strongly, but their momentum faded after the NWSL break in the middle of the season.

Despite the recent results, Eidevall said there are a lot of good takeaways, especially in the last 70 minutes of today’s match.

San Diego will begin a two-game road trip next week, traveling to the Washington Spirit on Sunday, August 2. Then they will head to New York to face Gotham on August 7. Both squads currently sit atop the NWSL standings.