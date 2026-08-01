Worst Teams in MLS Right Now: Power Ranking Struggling Clubs

We’ve laid out the 10 most struggling clubs across Major League Soccer, but soccer is unpredictable!

The Biggest Shock: Which former titan, Philadelphia Union or Columbus Crew, is most likely to salvage their season and crash the postseason?

The Defensive Crisis: Can Sporting KC (-26 GD) or Orlando City (44 GA) fix their backlines before the summer window closes?

The Wooden Spoon: Who finishes at the absolute bottom of the overall league table: Atlanta United or Sporting Kansas City?