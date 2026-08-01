Worst Teams in MLS Right Now: Power Ranking Struggling Clubs

Cold as Ice: Power Ranking the 10 Worst MLS Teams Right Now
While the top of the table is busy producing high-octane thrillers and Supporters' Shield clashes, somebody has to hold down the basement. The 2026 Major League Soccer season has been an absolute trial by fire for a handful of clubs plagued by leaky backlines, road-game nightmares, and scoring droughts that make 90 minutes feel like an eternity.
Whether it’s defensive meltdowns, tactical misfires, or former powerhouses falling completely off the cliff, these teams are searching for answers as the season slides away from them.
We audited match tape, defensive metrics, away records, and overall points-per-game output to rank the 10 coldest, most struggling teams in MLS right now. Grab a cold drink and brace yourself—here is the bottom tier of the league matrix.