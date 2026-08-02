Taylor Suarez ties it for Angel City against Kansas City Current

Angel City Football Club settled for a 1-1 draw against the Kansas City Current on Saturday evening at CPKC Stadium thanks to a lone goal by Taylor Suarez.

The rookie-rookie connection between Carina Lageyre and Suarez put the visiting team in the lead during the 14th minute. Lageyre passed a through ball to Suarez, who sent a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

Rookie Taylor Suarez's first NWSL goal! Taylor Suarez finds the back of the net for Angel City! pic.twitter.com/0RojSlpNUD — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 1, 2026

“[Lageyre] is a great passer and has great vision, so I knew that if I could find myself in the right spot, she would [get] me the ball, and that’s exactly what she did,” Suarez said. “She played me a perfect through ball, and I knew I had to finish it right then and there.”

The goal marked Suarez's first in her professional career. The 21-year-old signed a three-year contract with Angel City FC on January 8, 2026, leaving Florida State University after her sophomore year.

Kansas City evened the match at the 26-minute mark when striker Haley Hopkins scored on an assist from Izzy Rodriguez.