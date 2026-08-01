SDFC settles for road point in 1-1 draw at Minnesota United

San Diego FC’s Saturday night road trip to Allianz Field ended in a drawing point after a cagey 1-1 clash against Minnesota United FC.

Leaving Minnesota with a point. pic.twitter.com/9bxFXwcpmm — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) August 2, 2026

SDFC were on the road Saturday night for their eighteenth matchday of the 2026 MLS Regular Season, facing off against Western Conference side Minnesota United in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The Chrome & Azul got back into the win column last time out, earning a slim 1-0 victory at Snapdragon Stadium against visiting FC Dallas last Saturday off the back of an outside-the-box strike from midfielder Alejandro Alvarado.

This meeting between SDFC and Minnesota marked their second encounter of the 2026 season, with Minnesota claiming the first game, a 2-1 victory at Snapdragon Stadium back on April 11.

Minnesota took immediate control of this match, getting on the scoreboard within the first three minutes of the opening whistle as forward Tomás Chancalay gave Minnesota the 1-0 lead.

All coming off a defensive half buildup turnover from SDFC, it was midfielder Wil Trapp connecting with Chancalay directly off the turnover as Chancalay placed his low-driven shot past the stretching CJ dos Santos and into the far left side netting.

SDFC’s equalizing chance came at the seven-minute mark, with Marcus Ingvartsen inside the penalty box having his thunderous rising attempt blast off the crossbar, then off the right post and away from goal as the match stayed 1-0 for Minnesota.

Marcus Ingvartsen was inches away ‍ pic.twitter.com/aZzXRjxM8c — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) August 2, 2026

Although holding a near 70% possession advantage in the first 45 minutes, Minnesota dominated the chances created in the opening period with six shots on target alongside their very early score to take their 1-0 lead into halftime.

Mikey Varas’ second-half substitutes flipped the match upside-down, immediately contributing to an awarded penalty and equalizing goal early in the half.

Within two minutes on the field, forward Alex Mighten was taken down inside the box by Minnesota United’s Kyle Duncan, with referee Timothy Ford pointing to the spot in the 62-minute.

SDFC’s All-Star forward Anders Dreyer buried the penalty attempt into the right side netting to get to a 1-1 scoreline in the 64-minute, claiming his seventh goal of the 2026 MLS season.

Automatic from the spot Anders Dreyer is 5-for-5 on penalties this season! pic.twitter.com/JAErcMXFng — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) August 2, 2026

Through on goal and left one-on-one inside the penalty box in the 90+1-minute, Marcus Ingvartsen had the chance to snatch all three points and the victory for SDFC but was denied by the crossbar for the second time in the game as the match remained 1-1.

After six added minutes of stoppage time, the full-time whistle blew at Allianz Field with San Diego FC and Minnesota splitting the point in a cagey 1-1 Saturday night draw.

Although avoiding defeat away from home after seeing themselves go down early to Minnesota, SDFC’s lackluster 2026 MLS road form continues with a single win in eight matches away from Snapdragon Stadium.

SDFC have Leagues Cup action starting next Thursday night, as their opening match of the League Phase begins in Mexico City with the Chrome & Azul taking on North American Giant, Club América, at the historic Estadio Azteca, also known as Estadio Banorte. Set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

San Diego FC will then host Club Tijuana and Club Puebla at Snapdragon Stadium on Aug. 9 & 12 to close out their Leagues phase matches.