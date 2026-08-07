SDFC falls 3-1 to Club América in Leagues Cup opener at Azteca

SDFC drops its 2026 Leagues Cup opener, falling 3-1 to Club América at Estadio Banorte on Thursday night behind a Man-of-the-Match performance from Brian Rodríguez.

Final en Ciudad de México. pic.twitter.com/o60w1vAfyZ — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) August 7, 2026

A matchup against one of North America’s most prestigious clubs, Club América, awaited San Diego FC as they traveled down to Mexico City to the historic Estadio Banorte, famously known as Estadio Azteca.

Thursday night’s game marked SDFC’s third match in Mexico, with the Chrome & Azul searching for their first victory south of the border.

The first half at Estadio Banorte all but sealed the game result, with Club América scoring three unanswered goals in the opening half.

Midfielder Brian Rodríguez was all over the first half, giving América the early lead in the 11-minute finishing off a carving dribble with a left-footed low-driven shot across goal and into the right-side netting.

Brian Rodríguez once again on another piercing dribble, then set up América’s second score of the night in the 33-minute, with his pass into the goal area only needing the finishing touch from midfielder Érick Sánchez for the 2-0 lead.

América’s third goal of the night came off the right-footed strike of forward Isaías Violante. With Brian Rodríguez providing his second assist of the night, Violante blasted his shot into the far right post and into the net for the 3-0 scoreline heading into the locker room break.

One goal, two assists y baile para celebrar el triunfo en #LeaguesCup2026 Brian Rodríguez is the Man of the Match pres. by GEICO pic.twitter.com/pU3WXWUUi9 — Leagues Cup (@LeaguesCup) August 7, 2026

SDFC left the first half with the 58%-42% possession advantage, but it was América dominating the chance creation numbers, scoring three times through 12 total shots.

The Chrome & Azul pulled a goal back in the 63-minute, with defender Luca Bombino meeting a loose ball inside the penalty box and rifling his shot into the roof of the goal to make it a 3-1 scoreline.

LUCA BOMBINO PULLS ONE BACK pic.twitter.com/cGwPKObfbR — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) August 7, 2026

Although netting SDFC’s first goal in Leagues Cup 2026, SDFC were held at that single score with the full-time whistle at Estadio Banorte finishing the match at 3-1, as San Diego FC fell to Club América to open their Leagues Cup campaign.

Thursday night’s loss leaves SDFC still waiting for their first victory in Mexico, with their record on Mexican soil now reading 0-3, having lost to Pumas UNAM, Toluca and now Club América.

SDFC’s remaining Phase One Leagues Cup matches shift to Snapdragon Stadium, hosting Baja Cup rivals Club Tijuana on Sunday night, Aug. 9, all set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Chrome & Azul conclude Phase One play next Wednesday night, Aug. 12, against Club Puebla.