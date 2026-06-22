World Cup Prop Drop: Why Haaland and Mbappé are Absolute Gifts at -110 Tonight

World Cup Prop Drop: Unleashing the Cheat Codes on Today’s Player Prop Slate

Let’s be completely honest for a second: player prop markets during the group stage of a major tournament are usually where the sharpest edges are hidden. The public gets entirely caught up in team-level narratives, while the oddsmakers struggle to adjust lines quickly enough to account for raw, unadulterated volume.

Today, we are skipping the speculative plays and zeroing in on two of the absolute best, most dominant goalscorers on the planet. They are playing in matchups where they hold an absurd physical and technical advantage, and the bookies are practically begging us to take their money.

Let’s lock in these two premium player props.

Erling Haaland Anytime Goalscorer (-110) vs. Senegal

Asking us to pay a near-even money price of -110 for Erling Haaland to find the back of the net is an absolute gift from the soccer gods. We are talking about a guy who is quite literally a walking cheat code. Haaland is carrying a mind-boggling international resume of 57 goals in 51 matches for Norway, and he is fresh off a domestic season in which he bagged 27 goals in 35 appearances for Manchester City.

If you want a blueprint for how today will shake out, just look at what he did in the tournament opener. Haaland absolutely terrorized Iraq’s backline, scoring twice, racking up four shots on target, and unleashing five total shots on his way to a 1.85 expected goals (xG).

Senegal‘s defense just got completely carved up for three goals by France, proving they don’t have the lateral speed or physical discipline to deal with elite movement in the box. Haaland has also shown he doesn’t care how elite the competition is, registering 8 goals in 10 Champions League matches this past season. Senegal is going to be in absolute survival mode today, and Haaland only needs one half-chance to bury this ticket.

2025-26 Stats: 2 Tournament Goals, 1.85 xG (Opener) | 27 Club Goals in 35 Manchester City Apps

Kylian Mbappé 3+ Shots on Target (-110) vs. Iraq

While the betting public is busy laying massive, unprofitable juice on Kylian Mbappé‘s anytime goalscorer lines (-225), we are sliding over to the shot-on-target market to cash a much smarter ticket. The French superstar has been an absolute nightmare for defenders throughout his career, booking 58 goals in 99 games for Les Bleus. He is coming off another staggering campaign with Real Madrid, where he tallied 25 goals in 31 matches, including a ridiculous 15 goals in 11 Champions League games. This after his 31-goal, 34-game debut season in Madrid.

When the lights get bright and the tournament pressure mounts, Mbappé’s volume goes through the roof. He averaged a massive 3.8 shots on target per game in the Champions League this season, and that aggressive mentality has carried over beautifully to the international stage.

Mbappé already scored twice in this tournament after tearing Senegal apart with four shots on target. Right before that, he tuned up for the World Cup by peppering Northern Ireland‘s goal with six shots on target. Now he gets to face an Iraq defense that just surrendered four goals to Norway and lacks the lateral quickness to stop Mbappé from cutting inside onto his preferred right foot. He is going to be shooting on sight today.

2025-26 Stats: 4 Shots on Target (Opener) | 3.8 Champions League Shots on Target Per Game

World Cup Top Props Final Whistle

We are keeping things simple and backing the two most unstoppable volume-shooters in the world today. Senegal has no tactical answer for Erling Haaland‘s physical gravity in the box, making his -110 anytime goal line a massive mispricing. Meanwhile, Iraq is going to be completely overwhelmed by Kylian Mbappé‘s pace, paving the way for another high-volume shooting gallery where hitting three shots on target feels like a walk in the park. Lock them both in and let’s cash some tickets.