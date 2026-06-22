World Cup Best Bets: Norway Plus-Money Gift & Jordan-Algeria Over Value

World Cup Best Bets: Riding a Plus-Money Norwegian Gift and an Over in the Desert

We are back in the lab for another high-stakes World Cup slate, and today the oddsmakers have handed us some absolute gifts on a silver platter. The betting public is still mindlessly relying on arbitrary pre-tournament FIFA rankings, completely ignoring real-time momentum, underlying possession metrics, and raw star power.

We’ve parsed through the opening-round data, studied the tactical setups, and identified two glaring value spots that you need to hammer immediately.

We came into Friday picking five of our past six correctly, before an 0-2 card started the weekend. Let’s dive back into a hot streak with today’s best bets.

Norway Moneyline (+120) vs. Senegal

The oddsmakers are asking us to accept a plus-money price of +120 on the Norway Moneyline, and frankly, it feels like a total trap for the bookies. Yes, if you look at the FIFA World Rankings, Senegal sits at No. 17 while Norway is down at No. 27. But international rankings don’t play the matches, superstars do. And Norway happens to possess the ultimate cheat code in Erling Haaland.

The Manchester City phenomenon is playing like a man possessed, carrying an outrageous international resume of 57 goals in 51 matches for Norway, alongside 27 goals in 35 EPL appearances for City this past domestic season. As we can see, Haaland is already cooking with two goals in this tournament, while Leo Østigård has chimed in with a goal of his own and Martin Ødegaard is pulling the strings with an assist.

If you want to see why the value is so heavy on Norway, look no further than the team stats. In their opening match, Norway put on an absolute clinic, dominating Iraq 4-1, controlling 61% of possession and generating a staggering 2.52 Expected Goals (xG).

Contrast that with Senegal, which looked completely out of sorts during a 3-1 drubbing at the hands of France in their opener. Senegal conceded a leaky 1.79 Expected Goals Conceded (xGA) in that match and managed only a pathetic 0.53 xG of their own. Senegal’s backline is simply too slow to contain Haaland and Ødegaard in transition.

Back the Norwegians to take care of business and grab the three points at an incredibly cheap +120 price point.

Jordan vs. Algeria — Over 2.5 Total Goals

Our second play of the day is a pure situational mismatch. Algeria enters this match with its back completely against the wall after getting shut out in a brutal 3-0 loss to Argentina in its World Cup opener. But do not let that opening-round blank fool you; Algeria is ranked 29th in the world and possesses a highly explosive attack. Just look at their pre-tournament warm-ups, where they hung four on Bolivia and absolutely annihilated Guatemala in a 7-0 laugher. They are going to play extremely aggressive, direct soccer to secure a vital three points.

They get the absolute perfect matchup to do just that against a Jordan side ranked 68th in the world. Jordan is coming off a 3-1 opening-round loss to Austria, where Ali Olwan picked up their lone goal, supported by a Noor Al-Rawabdeh assist.

The problem for Jordan isn’t their fighting spirit; it’s their defensive structure. According to the team metrics, Jordan is conceding a massive 3.00 goals per game and surrendering an average of 1.69 Expected Goals Conceded (xGA). They struggle to keep the ball, holding just 37% possession.

Expect a highly superior Algerian frontline to carry the absolute lion’s share of the scoring load here against a weak Jordan defense, while Jordan’s counter-attack remains lively enough to nick one of their own. This over is hitting comfortably.

World Cup Best Bets Final Whistle

Today’s card is all about capitalizing on mispriced offensive gravity. Norway is simply playing with too much possession dominance and has too much elite finishing to be priced as a +120 underdog against a vulnerable Senegal team. Meanwhile, Jordan‘s leaky, low-possession defense is the perfect runway for Algeria‘s explosive attack to break out of their scoring slump and send this total sailing past the over. Lock them in and let’s cash some tickets.