2026 FIFA World Cup Injury Report: Latest Updates on Neymar and Pulisic

2026 Updated World Cup Injury Report

The World Cup Injury Ward: How Banged-Up Rosters are Shattering Championship Plans

At this stage of a high-stakes tournament, staying healthy is the only stat that truly matters. A manager can draw up the most flawless tactical game plan on the whiteboard, but none of it means a thing if the training staff won't give their stars the green light. The brutal toll of a grueling European club season has officially caught up to the field, leaving some of the biggest championship favorites seriously damaged before the group stage even heats up.

In a short, unforgiving tournament format, losing a single elite game-changer completely breaks a team's identity. Suddenly, the coaching staff is forced into immediate scramble mode—either throwing unproven backups right into the fire or entirely reshaping their defensive structures to hide the new weak spots from getting exposed by sharp opponents.

We're skipping the standard pre-game TV fluff and broadcast PR spin to give you the unvarnished truth on the medical front. This is the real injury report, separating the guys who are officially done for the summer from the banged-up stars currently fighting a desperate, day-to-day race against the clock.

Let’s start with the guys who have officially been ruled out before tournament play even started.