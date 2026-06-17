Angel City fires Alex Straus, trades Kennedy Fuller during summer break

LOS ANGELES — Angel City Football Club is searching for a permanent head coach once again.

The club announced Wednesday that Alex Straus will not lead the Angel City Football Club once the season returns from summer break, parting ways with him effective immediately.

ACFC Senior Assistant Coach Leif Gunnar Smerud will act as interim head coach while a search for a permanent head coach begins.

“Alex brought real energy and passion to Angel City, developing our style of play and overseeing the important development of our players,” said Sporting Director Mark Parsons in the press release. “He guided one of the youngest rosters in NWSL history through a pivotal period of growth. We are deeply grateful for Alex’s leadership and the progress made during his tenure, and we wish him nothing but success in his next chapter.”

Straus joined Angel City in April 2025 after leading Bayern Munich Women to back-to-back Frauen-Bundesliga titles after winning the league in Norway with Sandviken/Brann.

Straus is the third permanent head coach to lead Angel City and took over from Sam Laity, who served as interim coach through the first half of the 2025 season. Straus' debut as Angel City coach was June 7, 2025. His final game was May 31.

Angel City sits in 12th place in the 16-team league standings. The club started the season with a three-game undefeated streak but has only won a total of four games, drawn one, and lost six.

Kennedy Fuller heads to the Bay

Hours before Straus' departure announcement, Angel City announced it had traded 19-year-old midfielder Kennedy Fuller to Bay FC in exchange for $520,000 in total funds and a 2026 international roster spot.

Fuller reached her 50th club appearance on April 26, 2026, against the Portland Thorns. This season, Fuller scored two goals and added two assists. She joined the Los Angeles side on March 6, 2024, through the NWSL U-18 Entry Mechanism, becoming the second-youngest player to sign in Angel City history.

“I want to thank Angel City for taking chances on young players and giving me the opportunity to become a professional here,” said Fuller in a statement. “I am so grateful for my teammates who created such a great environment and took me under their wing. It has helped me be the best version of myself on and off the field. I also want to thank the Angel City staff for supporting me every day. And of course, the Angel City fans, who have made this feel like home. This community is inspiring, and I have loved getting to know so many of them since I started. I am excited for this next opportunity and will always be grateful for what this club has done for me and for the sport.”

Angel City returns to gameplay at BMO Stadium on July 3 against the Orlando Pride.