Angel City substitutes secure 2-2 draw against Seattle Reign

SEATTLE – Angel City drew 2-2 against the Seattle Reign thanks to a brilliant substitute connection between Prisca Chilufya and Evelyn Shores on the road at Lumen Field on Sunday evening.

In the 69th minute, Chilufya came on for Claire Emslie at the same time as Shores checked in for Sophia Mattice. Two minutes and 47 seconds later, the two connected for Angel City’s second goal of the night, evening the score and giving the Los Angeles side another point to take home.

Shores sent a pass soaring past the Seattle defense, landing at the feet of Chilufya, who snaked the ball over Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey for her second goal of the season.

Angel City's subs getting it done Evelyn Shores finds Prisca Chilufya to get the equalizer! pic.twitter.com/uMzXqb0ooV — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 10, 2026

It was an aggressive night under the lights. Both teams ended the match with six shots on target, with a total of 16 attempts.

But it was Angel City that scored first. In the 32nd minute, Ary Borges sent a pass to Gisele Thompson, who dribbled into Reign FC’s box and cut the ball onto her left foot before sending a low shot into the back of the net.

Gisele Thompson gets the party started for LA pic.twitter.com/RTpUgH9nji — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 10, 2026

Angel City retained momentum for the remainder of the first half, heading into the locker room up by one. In the 50th minute, the Reign responded. Sally Menti took a pass from Mia Fishel and was able to free herself from ACFC defender Emily Sams. Menti immediately shot and scored.

Two minutes later, Fishel sent a shot from just outside the top of the box that curled into the back of the net, putting Seattle up 2-1.

Thompson's first-half goal seemed to guide Angel City's attack with a noticeable confidence. As the first ten minutes of the second half closed, interim head coach Leif Gunnar Smerud decided to bring on Los Angeles' first substitutions of the night with Chilufya and Shores, who made an immediate impact.

Six minutes after the tying goal, defender Emily Sams's sent a shot from the center of the box that was close but missed to the left. Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson made two more crucial saves to hold Seattle back from scoring.

In the 83rd minute, Angharad James-Turner's (Seattle Reign) right-footed shot from outside the box was saved in the top center of the goal by Angelina Anderson. Then, ten minutes later, Seattle's Maddie Mercados ' right-footed shot from outside the box was saved in the top center of the goal.

"We need to fix those mistakes that lead to conceding goals and just focus on maintaining and leading the game," said Chilufya.

Sunday's draw means ACFC's point count remains tied with Seattle at 24, and both sides will head into their next matches with a 7-3-7 record. The top eight teams in the NWSL qualify for the playoffs, and Angel City is currently teetering at the edge in eighth.

Angel City returns to BMO Stadium to face the Washington Spirit (11-3-5, 36pts.) on Sunday, August 16th.