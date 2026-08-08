Jaedyn Shaw scores against former team to lift Gotham FC past San Diego

Jaedyn Shaw scored the game-winning goal against her former team, San Diego Wave FC, to give Gotham FC a 1-0 win at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Friday night. Shaw scored a remarkable goal just before halftime, and Gotham secured another clean sheet behind goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

The win allowed Gotham to maintain its position atop the NWSL standings at 12-3-4 and 40 points. Shaw spent three seasons with the Wave, appearing in 61 matches and recording 14 goals and eight assists. She has five goals and three assists for Gotham this season, leading the team with eight goal contributions.

“We didn’t reach our level and our standards of playing tonight,” Wave head coach Jonas Eidevall said postgame. “We’re disappointed with that, and we need to learn [from this match].”

Following a 25-minute weather delay in New Jersey, two of the league’s top teams finally took the field. Both sides created dangerous chances early, with Gotham coming closest first.

Guro Reiten’s left-footed shot hit the right post in the 16th minute. Shortly afterward, Gotham won possession in San Diego’s final third and set up Rose Lavelle, but her attempt sailed over the crossbar.

San Diego rookie Lia Godfrey received a pass from Trinity Byars inside the box, but her shot missed wide of the left post. Godfrey has been sensational this season, scoring four game-winning goals and emerging as a candidate for Rookie of the Year.

A few minutes later, Byars created space for another attempt, but Berger made a strong save with her feet. Melanie Barcenas had another opportunity for the Wave in the 33rd minute, but she put too much power behind her shot and sent it over the goal.

San Diego midfielder Kimmi Ascanio suffered an injury in the 40th minute and was replaced by veteran Kenza Dali. Ascanio was also banged up in their last match against the Washington Spirit. There was no immediate update on her injury.

Gotham broke through just before halftime.

Young forward Jordynn Dudley managed to escape multiple defenders and completed a pass to Shaw near the top-left corner of the box. She cut inside and ripped a curving shot that entered the bottom right, past a diving Sandra Paños.

It was Dudley’s third assist of the season, tying her for second among rookies. The former Wave player continues to ascend and has been a big reason for her team’s success. It was Shaw’s first goal since mid-May.

In search of an equalizer, San Diego brought on Adriana Leon, Jordan Fusco, Nya Harrison, and Tatum Wynalda in the second half. Eidevall said the Wave lost control of the ball, which led to fewer chances late in the match. Forward Gabi Portilho (Hip) was not available in New Jersey.

Gotham outshot the Wave 15-9 and controlled 56 percent of possession. Their defense has been one of the best in 2026, allowing only 12 goals in 19 matches. They have a +12 goal differential on the season.

San Diego has concluded its difficult two-game road trip, earning three points against Washington and Gotham, two clear-cut NWSL contenders. When asked about the recent schedule gauntlet, Eidevall said that the team has demonstrated its ability to compete and win against any opponent in the league.

The Wave return to Snapdragon Stadium on Friday, Aug. 14, to host Denver Summit FC. Janine Sonis has seven goals and two assists this season as a defender for the expansion club, while goalkeeper Abby Smith has recorded four clean sheets.