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SOCCER · 3 hours ago

SDFC caps Leagues Cup run with 3-2 home win over Club Puebla

Angel Rodriguez, author

Angel Rodriguez

Host · Writer

San Diego FC’s Leagues Cup run ends in back-to-back wins, with first-time scorers Søe & Thórhallsson leading the Chrome & Azul to a Wednesday night Snapdragon Stadium victory over Club Puebla. 

Last time out, SDFC defended their home turf against cross-border neighboring rivals, Club Tijuana, defeating the Xolos 1-0 to claim their first win and points at this year's Leagues Cup. 

The final remaining Phase One match for SDFC lined up the Chrome & Azul against Liga MX side Club Puebla, as the pair met for their first-ever official match. 

Although coming into Wednesday night’s game mathematically still alive for a top-four finish into the knockout rounds, SDFC’s chances of advancing were very slim, needing a victory over Club Puebla and several results around the Leagues Cup. 

It only took four minutes following the opening whistle for SDFC to get on the board, with the finishing touch from defender Osvald Søe.

Coming off a corner kick delivery, then a header flicking the ball back into a dangerous area from midfielder and captain Jeppe Tverskov, Søe got his right foot to the ball as his first-touch lifted shot went into the right side of the goal for the 1-0 lead. 

A memorable moment for the 20-year-old defender, recording his first goal for SDFC.

Puebla got the game all knotted up once again, with midfielder Kevin Velasco getting his squad back to level terms at the 30-minute mark. 

With a lot of action coming from inside the penalty area for Puebla, unfortunate bounces and a well-met rebound led to the 1-1 score, with midfielder Kevin Velasco sneaking his low touch shot under SDFC goalkeeper Duran Ferree for his first goal in this Leagues Cup campaign. 

After a cagey stretch with the match looking to be heading for a draw, SDFC’s offense came alive in the last 15-minutes of the second half, scoring twice to get the match out of reach for Puebla.

The first of the two scores came in the 76-minute, with defender Bryce Duke letting off an impressive whipped-in back-post cross for David Vazquez, with the 20-year-old midfielder leaping over his defender and tucking his header into the bottom left corner of the goal for the 2-1 lead.

Only four minutes later, SDFC made it 3-1, with defender Dagur Thórhallsson following up his initial shot inside the box with a second shot on target, finding the net in the 80-minute, claiming his first goal for the club. 

Puebla got a goal back late, with forward Eduardo Mustre rifling a left-footed rising shot into the top right corner to make the scoreline 3-2 in the 87-minute with added time still left to play. 

But the Chrome & Azul were able to see out the result, as a three-goal-scorer night was enough to take down Club Puebla to close out their 2026 Leagues Cup, finishing Phase One with 6-points gained and two wins through three games. 

SDFC are right back to MLS action at the weekend, heading up to BMO Stadium for a date with So-Cal rivals LAFC on Saturday night, Aug. 15, set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. 

The two clubs couldn't be separated in their earlier meeting this season, with their May 2 match at Snapdragon Stadium ending in a 2-2 stoppage-time thriller. 

SDFC remain unbeaten against the Black and Gold, having avoided defeat in their three all-time meetings stretching back to last season. 

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Final
Twins -106, O 8.5
Baltimore Orioles logo

BAL

5

Minnesota Twins logo

MIN

7

Final
Cardinals +150, U 8
Philadelphia Phillies logo

PHI

1

St. Louis Cardinals logo

STL

7

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