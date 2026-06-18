FIFA World Cup 2026 in Vancouver: Your Complete Travel Guide to BC Place, the Fan Festival, and the City

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The North Shore Mountains rise directly behind the city. The Pacific is in front of it. Between them, Vancouver sits in a geography so extraordinary that architects have long complained they cannot compete with the view, so they stopped trying and built glass towers that simply reflect it back.

This is the city that hosts the World Cup's most uniquely beautiful setting. And in the summer of 2026, it hosts something more: a Canadian national team playing at home, in front of a country that has never had a World Cup moment quite like this, in a stadium that staged the 2015 Women's World Cup Final and already knows what it feels like when the whole world is watching.

Seven matches at BC Place. Two of them featuring Canada. One of them a Round of 16 knockout game. Vancouver is the most important Canadian venue in the 2026 tournament, and the most beautiful city any World Cup fan will visit all summer. The opening matches are already in the books, but the best of Vancouver's run is still ahead, starting with Canada's home finale against Switzerland on June 24 and building to the knockout rounds in July.

Vancouver is also, in a detail that American visitors consistently underestimate, a genuinely different country with a genuinely different sensibility. The food scene is built on an Asian-Pacific culinary tradition unlike anything available in the United States. The craft beer culture is sophisticated. The public transit works in ways that will make you question what you have accepted from American transit systems. The mountains are 20 minutes from downtown by car. The beaches are within walking distance of most hotels. This is an extraordinary city, and you have a full World Cup week to understand it.

US citizens do not need a visa to enter Canada for stays under 180 days, but you do need a valid US passport, not a driver's license. If you fly into YVR, you clear Canadian customs on arrival. If you drive from Seattle, roughly a 2.5 to 3 hour trip, expect border waits of 30 to 90 minutes on busy weekends. Check live wait times at the Canada Border Services Agency before you leave.

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You will be spending Canadian dollars, and the USD to CAD exchange rate has generally favored American travelers. ATMs at YVR dispense CAD and major credit cards work everywhere. For international fans, YVR is a major hub with direct flights from most global cities, and the Canada Line SkyTrain reaches downtown in about 25 minutes.

BC Place is downtown. Not adjacent to downtown, inside it, on the south side of False Creek, a 10-minute walk from most major hotels and directly above the SkyTrain's Stadium-Chinatown station. One critical note: the Stadium-Chinatown station is closed on all match days, so use Main Street-Science World instead and follow the signed Last Mile walking route. But for hotel selection, being within walking distance of the stadium is entirely achievable in Vancouver in a way it is not in most World Cup host cities.

Downtown Vancouver: Coal Harbour and the West End

THE PREMIER BASE · WALKING DISTANCE TO BC PLACE · HARBOUR VIEWS · STANLEY PARK ACCESS

Coal Harbour gives you the full Vancouver experience at its most distilled: the marina, the mountains across the inlet, the float planes taking off every 20 minutes, Stanley Park's seawall within walking distance, and a concentration of well-run hotels that handle major event weekends with genuine competence. The West End, immediately adjacent, gives you Robson Street's shopping and restaurant density and Davie Street's vibrant community character.

For Canada's match on June 24, the energy between Coal Harbour and BC Place on game day, 20 blocks of increasingly densely packed Canadian flags and red-and-white jerseys, is one of the great World Cup host-city experiences available anywhere in North America. The walk to the stadium is part of the day.

The landmark stay: Fairmont Pacific Rim. Coal Harbour's finest address, one of the most consistently excellent hotels in Canada, with mountain and water views, a spa that runs properly, and a position at the corner of the seawall that makes every morning in Vancouver feel like the city is performing specifically for you. Book months ahead. It will fill completely during the World Cup.

The right-size stay: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver. Connected to the Parq Vancouver casino complex and positioned literally adjacent to BC Place, the most logistically convenient World Cup hotel in Vancouver. The Marriott infrastructure works. The location is unbeatable for multiple matches. A strong call for groups attending three or more games.

Gastown and Chinatown

THE GASTOWN PLAY · VANCOUVER'S MOST CHARACTERFUL DISTRICT · 15-MIN WALK TO BC PLACE

Gastown is Vancouver's oldest neighbourhood, the cobblestone streets, the steam clock, the Victorian brick warehouses that have been converted into cocktail bars, restaurants, and boutique hotels. It sits between downtown and the waterfront, 15 minutes on foot from BC Place, with the kind of concentrated authenticity that Coal Harbour's luxury hotels do not have. For World Cup visitors who want to feel like they are staying somewhere specific rather than somewhere nice, Gastown delivers. Adjacent Chinatown, one of the oldest and most significant in North America, gives you a deeper food and cultural context that the tourist-facing parts of Vancouver do not offer. The intersection between Gastown's boutique character and Chinatown's community is uniquely Vancouver.

The boutique stay: The Burrard Hotel. A mid-century motel that was thoughtfully renovated into a design-forward boutique property in the West End. The patio, the tropical pool area, and the general sensibility of a property that knows exactly what it is and enjoys it. For travelers who want personality over pedigree, the Burrard is the answer.

Kitsilano

THE KITSILANO OPTION · ACROSS FALSE CREEK · BEACH ACCESS · QUIETER ENERGY

For visitors attending one or two matches who want the Vancouver beach experience as their primary trip context, Kitsilano, across the Burrard Bridge from downtown, offers beach access, mountain views, and a neighbourhood sensibility that is more residential and slower-paced than downtown. The Kitsilano Beach outdoor pool is open in June. The walk along the seawall from Kits to Granville Island takes 25 minutes. Transit or a bike-share takes you back downtown for matches.

North Vancouver: Lonsdale Quay

THE ADVENTURE BASE · SEABUS FROM DOWNTOWN · MOUNTAIN TRAILHEAD ACCESS · 25 MIN TO STADIUM

North Vancouver is for the World Cup visitor who wants the mountains as much as the football. The SeaBus from Waterfront Station takes 12 minutes across Burrard Inlet to the Lonsdale Quay terminal, a $3.50 CAD fare, where the North Shore's mountain bike and hiking trail networks begin. Grouse Mountain, the Capilano Suspension Bridge, and the Baden-Powell Trail are all within 15 minutes of Lonsdale. Base here for the non-match days, commute in for the games.

Stay here: Pinnacle Hotel at the Pier. Lonsdale Quay waterfront. Rooms with downtown Vancouver and mountain views simultaneously. The SeaBus at your doorstep. Better value than comparable downtown properties for a location that gives you the complete Vancouver context.

Vancouver's food scene is built on a Pacific Rim foundation unlike anything available in any American city, a genuine fusion of Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, and South Asian culinary traditions, shaped by British Columbia's extraordinary seafood supply and a local farm network that produces year-round. The result is a city where you eat better, more consistently, for less money than in New York, Los Angeles, or San Francisco, and where the most memorable meals often happen in the most unassuming spaces.

Hawksworth Restaurant

DOWNTOWN · CONTEMPORARY CANADIAN FINE DINING · THE STANDARD

David Hawksworth is the most celebrated chef in Vancouver and Hawksworth Restaurant in the Rosewood Hotel Georgia is the formal statement of what he believes Canadian fine dining can be. The menu is grounded in British Columbia, BC halibut, Vancouver Island lamb, Okanagan wines, prepared with French technique and the kind of quiet confidence that comes from 15 years of running the city's benchmark restaurant. For World Cup visitors who want to understand Vancouver's best culinary address, the tasting menu on a non-match evening, with the sommelier's wine pairing, is the meal that contextualizes everything else you eat in the city.

MUST ORDER: The tasting menu with BC wine pairing. Ask specifically for the BC halibut when it is available.

Miku Restaurant

COAL HARBOUR · ABURI FLAME-SEARED SUSHI · THE JAPANESE FUSION STANDARD

Miku introduced aburi-style sushi, flame-seared nigiri, to Vancouver, and the technique has since spread to Japanese restaurants across North America. The original is still the best. The salmon oshi, pressed sushi lightly torched, is the dish that launched a thousand imitations and still has no peer. The Coal Harbour waterfront location gives you a view of the North Shore mountains and the float planes over the inlet while you eat one of the most refined Japanese meals available in any North American city. Book well ahead. The pre-match seating before a BC Place match is a Vancouver World Cup ritual worth planning your trip around.

MUST ORDER: Salmon oshi sushi, the aburi signature, and the wagyu nigiri if the budget allows.

Vij's

SOUTH GRANVILLE · INDIAN CUISINE · JAMES BEARD-RECOGNIZED · NO RESERVATIONS

Vikram Vij is the most recognizable chef in Canada's Indian culinary community and Vij's on West 11th has been one of the country's most celebrated restaurants since 1994. The food is Indian by foundation and BC by sourcing, lamb popsicles in cardamom cream curry, BC halibut with turmeric, seasonal preparations that change with the market. The restaurant takes no reservations, which produces a line that is worth standing in, managed with a glass of wine and an appetizer and the comfortable understanding that what you are waiting for is going to be worth the wait. For Swiss and Belgian fans especially, nations with Indian diaspora communities and genuine appreciation for complex spice, this is the meal to find.

MUST ORDER: Lamb popsicles in cardamom cream curry, the dish that put Vij's on every national list it has ever appeared on.

The Fish Counter

MAIN STREET · SUSTAINABLE SEAFOOD COUNTER · THE HONEST FISH AND CHIPS

The sustainable seafood counter on Main Street is the most straightforward argument for British Columbia's seafood in any form: wild salmon, Pacific halibut, and Dungeness crab sourced with documented sustainability, prepared simply enough to let the quality of what BC's waters produce do the work. The fish and chips here, halibut or salmon in a beer batter with house-made tartar sauce, is the correct answer to anyone who asks where to eat the essential Vancouver lunch between matches. Not expensive. Not fussy. Completely correct.

MUST ORDER: Wild salmon fish and chips. Understand what Pacific salmon actually tastes like before you leave Vancouver.

Granville Island Public Market

GRANVILLE ISLAND · PUBLIC MARKET · MORNING RITUAL

Granville Island is a former industrial peninsula under the Granville Bridge that was converted in the 1970s into a public market, artist studios, craft breweries, and performance spaces, and has operated as one of the great urban public markets in North America ever since. The Public Market building contains every version of BC food available at once: smoked salmon by the piece, fresh pasta, the Oyama Sausage Company, Benton Brothers Fine Cheese, fresh-pressed apple juice, and the market bakeries. Go in the morning. Go on a non-match day. Bring money and hunger and no particular plan.

GO FOR: Walk the whole market before buying anything, then go back for the smoked salmon from any of the BC fish vendors and a sourdough from Terra Breads.

L'Abattoir

GASTOWN · FRENCH-PACIFIC NORTHWEST · THE NEIGHBOURHOOD STATEMENT

L'Abattoir occupies the former Gastown abattoir building, the 1862 original site of Vancouver's meat processing, and runs one of the city's most ambitious cocktail programs alongside a French-accented Pacific Northwest menu that earns its place on every relevant Vancouver best-of list every year. For World Cup visitors based in Gastown, this is your pre-match dinner reservation for the evening games and your post-match bar for every night the city needs to be debated. The bar program alone is worth the reservation.

MUST ORDER: The house charcuterie board, honoring the building's history, and the BC salmon in whatever preparation the kitchen is running.

Vancouver's opening matches are already played. Here is what remains, led by Canada's final home group game and the two knockout rounds that follow.

Tickets for Vancouver's remaining matches are in high demand, with Canada vs. Switzerland on June 24 and the July knockout rounds drawing the most attention. FIFA and the Vancouver organizers direct fans to official channels only: FIFA's ticketing platform handles primary sales, official resale, and any last-minute match-day releases, and it is the safest way to guarantee a valid digital ticket.

If you do shop the secondary market, use a marketplace that stands behind what it sells. TickPick lists tickets with no hidden fees, the price you see is the price you pay at checkout, with no service or processing charges added at the end, and every order is backed by their BuyerTrust Guarantee with a full refund if an event is canceled. Compare seats, filter by price, and know your all-in cost before you commit.

Canada vs. Switzerland: The Home Finale That Could Decide Everything

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 · BC PLACE · KICKOFF 12 P.M. PT · GROUP B · CANADA'S FINAL GROUP GAME

All day: Switzerland is a technically proficient, tactically disciplined European side that has reached the knockout rounds of the last four World Cups. Canada's final group-stage match is the highest-stakes Canadian fixture of the tournament's Vancouver run, the last chance for the home crowd to see the national team in British Columbia and, depending on how the group has shaken out, potentially the match that decides whether Canada advances. The city will be tense in a way it was not for the opener. Buy food the night before. Be at the stadium early. This is a match where the previous 90 minutes of the group will set the energy for everything that follows.

Switzerland is a technically proficient, tactically disciplined European side that has reached the knockout rounds of the last four World Cups. Canada's final group-stage match is the highest-stakes Canadian fixture of the tournament's Vancouver run, the last chance for the home crowd to see the national team in British Columbia and, depending on how the group has shaken out, potentially the match that decides whether Canada advances. The city will be tense in a way it was not for the opener. Buy food the night before. Be at the stadium early. This is a match where the previous 90 minutes of the group will set the energy for everything that follows. Pre-match : The scene in downtown Vancouver on a Canada match day is unlike anything the city organizes the rest of the year. Red and white everywhere, Alphonso Davies flags alongside Jonathan David and Milan Borjan shirts, and the FIFA Fan Festival at the PNE running in full. Get into it, feel the city, and understand what this match means to the country hosting it.

: The scene in downtown Vancouver on a Canada match day is unlike anything the city organizes the rest of the year. Red and white everywhere, Alphonso Davies flags alongside Jonathan David and Milan Borjan shirts, and the FIFA Fan Festival at the PNE running in full. Get into it, feel the city, and understand what this match means to the country hosting it. Post-match: Whether Canada advances or exits, the Vancouver waterfront is the gathering place. The seawall from BC Place to Coal Harbour is the city's natural celebratory corridor, and if Canada qualifies, it becomes the site of the largest street gathering Vancouver has organized in a generation. Plan to be on the seawall regardless of the result. The city will want to be together, and you should be there for it.

The Rest of the Run: Group Stage to the Round of 16

JUNE 21 · JUNE 26 · JULY 2 · JULY 7

Around Canada's finale, BC Place hosts a strong slate. New Zealand vs. Egypt on June 21 (6 p.m.) brings Mohamed Salah and one of the most recognized national teams on the African continent to Vancouver. New Zealand vs. Belgium on June 26 (8 p.m.) closes the group stage at the stadium with a European heavyweight under the lights. Then come the knockouts: a Round of 32 on July 2 (8 p.m.) and, the one to build a trip around, a Round of 16 on July 7 (1 p.m.), a true single-elimination match where two of the best 16 teams left in the world play with everything on the line and one of them goes home. By July, the stakes are permanent and the atmosphere knows it.

Canada plays its final home group game in Vancouver on June 24, and BC Place closes its tournament with a Round of 16 knockout on July 7. There is no sporting event in Canadian history quite like a home World Cup, and you can be in the stadium when it happens.

1. Stanley Park Seawall

The 5.5-mile seawall that circles Stanley Park is the most used recreational path in Canada and the most direct way to understand why Vancouver residents consider themselves the luckiest people in the world. The loop takes 1.5 to 2 hours walking, under an hour cycling, and passes through old-growth forest, beaches facing the North Shore mountains, views of the Lions Gate Bridge and Burrard Inlet, and the distinct Vancouver light that makes the mountains and the water look arranged specifically to be photographed. Rent a bike near the park entrance at the foot of Denman Street. Go in the morning before the city wakes up.

2. Grouse Mountain

The Grouse Mountain gondola departs from North Vancouver and rises 1,100 meters above sea level in eight minutes, depositing you on a mountain plateau with a 360-degree view of Greater Vancouver, the Strait of Georgia, the Gulf Islands, and on clear days, Vancouver Island. The mountain runs in summer mode from June: hiking trails, outdoor theater, the grizzly bear habitat, and a restaurant at the summit. Take the SeaBus from Waterfront Station to Lonsdale Quay, then the 236 bus to the gondola base. Budget four hours for the full experience. On a clear June day, the view from Grouse is one of the best in Canada.

3. Granville Island

The Aquabus micro-ferry from the downtown waterfront takes five minutes to reach Granville Island, a short crossing that deposits you at the public market entrance. Beyond the market: the Emily Carr University of Art and Design, the Granville Island Brewing taproom (open since 1984, one of Canada's oldest craft breweries), artist studios, theater companies, and a kids' market that has been one of the best children's destinations in Vancouver for decades. Give yourself three hours minimum. This is a half-day destination masquerading as a market.

4. Capilano Suspension Bridge

The 460-foot Capilano Suspension Bridge across the Capilano Canyon in North Vancouver has been drawing visitors since 1889, one of the oldest tourist attractions in the province. The current bridge sways gently 230 feet above the canyon floor, and the surrounding park includes a cliff walk and a treetop walk through the old-growth forest canopy. It is commercially developed and full of tour groups, and it remains entirely worth doing, because crossing a swaying bridge over a canyon in a coastal rainforest in the mountains above Vancouver is specific enough that no amount of infrastructure around it diminishes the core experience. Take the free shuttle from downtown Vancouver.

5. Whistler, the Day Trip

The Sea to Sky Highway from Vancouver to Whistler is 75 miles of coastal highway that travels through Horseshoe Bay, past the Howe Sound fjord, and up through the Coast Mountains to the village of Whistler, one of the most scenic drives in the world. Whistler in June is the mountain village in summer mode: gondola rides to the alpine, mountain biking on the best bike park in North America, hiking trails, and a pedestrian village with restaurants and gear shops. This is the most dramatically beautiful day trip available from any World Cup host city in 2026. Book a shuttle or rent a car. Do not miss it.

6. Gastown Steam Clock and Neighbourhood Walk

The steam clock at the corner of Water and Cambie streets in Gastown is the most photographed object in Vancouver, a Victorian-style clock that runs on steam and whistles the Westminster Chimes every 15 minutes. It is worth seeing, and it is also the best starting point for the Gastown neighbourhood walk: east along Water Street through the cobblestone blocks, into the cocktail bars and the art galleries and the restaurants that have made Gastown Vancouver's most visited neighbourhood since the city's founding. The story of Gastown, named for Gassy Jack Deighton, the saloon keeper who opened the city's first bar in 1867, is the story of Vancouver itself. Two hours on foot teaches it better than any guidebook.

Even without a match ticket, Vancouver's free fan programming is genuinely excellent, and it runs the entire length of the tournament. The FIFA Fan Festival Vancouver is the official hub, open from June 11 to July 19, far longer than Vancouver's own match window, so it carries the quarterfinals, semifinals, and Final on giant screens after BC Place has hosted its last match.

FIFA Fan Festival at the PNE, Hastings Park

JUNE 11 TO JULY 19 · HASTINGS PARK, EAST VANCOUVER · FREE ENTRY

The official festival takes over the historic PNE grounds at Hastings Park, a gathering place for Vancouverites for over a century. Every match of the tournament screens live on giant screens across the site, and the centerpiece is a brand-new 10,000-capacity amphitheatre that becomes the city's open-air stage for concerts by Canadian and international artists between matches. Expect more than 30 food vendors spanning the Lower Mainland's cultural range, football activations, family zones, sponsor experiences, and an on-site official FIFA store. Entry is free, with paid VIP packages available for upgraded viewing, reserved seating, and lounge access. It is a roughly 20-minute SkyTrain and bus trip from downtown, parking is limited and runs $15 to $25 on event days, and bike valet is available, so transit or cycling is the better call.

Free Watch Parties Across the Lower Mainland

Beyond the PNE, the region runs a slate of free community watch parties worth knowing about. Soccer in the Square at UBC, the Granville Island Watch Party, Richmond Celebrates Soccer, Coquitlam's Summer of Soccer, and the Surrey Soccer Fan Zones all screen matches at no cost, each drawing the diaspora communities of the competing nations across the Lower Mainland. For the matches featuring Canada's group opponents, these are often where the most invested crowds gather.

Part of a Canada home match is wearing the colors, and Vancouver has official retail spread across the city. Skip the sidewalk knockoffs and go to the real sources for national-team jerseys, scarves, the host-city collection, caps, and collectibles.

In person, official FIFA World Cup 2026 stores are open at Vancouver International Airport (daily through July 31, with some travel-exclusive items), at the CF Pacific Centre mall downtown, along the Last Mile match-day route into BC Place, inside the stadium on match days, and inside the FIFA Fan Festival at the PNE. Online, FIFA's official store carries a dedicated Vancouver host-city collection. If you want one Vancouver-specific keepsake, the host-city merchandise that marks the city's role in the tournament is the piece to take home.

Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain station is closed on all match days. Use Main Street-Science World on the Expo Line instead, then follow the signed Last Mile walking route through the Concord lands to BC Place, roughly 10 to 15 minutes on foot and clearly marked. Every other travel guide will send you to the wrong station. This one will not. A Compass Card, picked up at YVR when you land, works at all TransLink stations. The BC Place roof stays open during matches. FIFA requires natural light for the grass pitch, so the retractable cable-supported roof cannot close regardless of weather. June in Vancouver is generally mild, 18 to 22 degrees Celsius (64 to 72 Fahrenheit), with occasional rain. Bring a light waterproof layer to every evening match. The late-night June temperatures in the open stadium can surprise visitors expecting California summer warmth. Book the Miku pre-match dinner the moment you can. This is the single most in-demand restaurant reservation in Vancouver for World Cup season. The aburi sushi and the Coal Harbour view make it the correct pre-match dinner for any evening kickoff. The restaurant is aware of the World Cup schedule and will be fully booked on every match night at BC Place. This is a weeks-ahead reservation, not a same-week one. The Canada match atmosphere requires red and white. The Canadian soccer community treats dress for home matches seriously. You do not need to own a national team jersey, any red or white shirt signals alignment with the crowd and you will be welcomed in it. But if you want to feel properly embedded in the most emotionally significant sporting crowd in Canadian history on June 24, wear red, wear white, and feel what a country feels like when it finally gets its moment. Vancouver's Chinatown is worth real time, not a walk-through. The Chinatown Storytelling Centre on East Pender opened in 2022 and provides context for one of the oldest and most historically significant Chinese-Canadian communities in North America, a community that helped build the Canadian Pacific Railway and was then excluded from the citizenship its labor made possible. This is history Vancouver is actively reckoning with, and a neighbourhood that deserves more than a pass on the way to the stadium. The FIFA Fan Festival runs the full tournament, even after Vancouver's matches end. The PNE festival at Hastings Park is open from June 11 to July 19, so even once BC Place has hosted its Round of 16 on July 7, you can watch the quarterfinals, semifinals, and Final there for free on giant screens, with concerts in the new amphitheatre. For non-stadium viewing, this is the correct Vancouver experience, particularly for matches being watched by their own diaspora communities across the Lower Mainland. Alphonso Davies is the most important soccer player Canada has ever produced. The Bayern Munich left back grew up in an Edmonton-area community after his family fled Liberia, a story that has made him not just a sporting figure but a national symbol. When he plays at BC Place, the crowd knows exactly what his presence represents. Understanding that context makes the Canada match a different experience than watching it without it.

Vancouver is the most beautiful city in North America, and it has been preparing for this tournament with the full weight of a country's sporting ambitions behind it. Canada plays at home. In British Columbia. At the World Cup. In the summer of 2026.

The mountains will be there every morning. The ocean will be there every afternoon. The seawall will be full every evening. And on June 24, and again in the July knockout rounds, BC Place will host a country's most meaningful football moments in a stadium surrounded by snow-capped peaks and Pacific tides, in a city that has always known it belonged on the world stage and has simply been waiting for the world to arrive.

Do not just go for the match. Go for the city. Stay for the country. You have been given the most extraordinary setting in the 2026 World Cup, and a chance to witness something Canada has been waiting for since long before any of us were paying attention.

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