2026 FIFA World Cup Injury Report: Who’s In, Out and Uncertain?

Have Your Say! Which Injury Will Impact the 2026 World Cup Most?

What's Your Take on the World Cup Walking Wounded

The tournament injury ledger has officially drawn its final pre-kickoff lines, injecting absolute chaos into the master projections for several championship contenders.

Which national team portfolio has been most ruthlessly sabotaged by the end-of-season medical tax?

The Brazilian Conglomerate: Can Carlo Ancelotti genuinely orchestrate a deep tournament run with an aging, hobbled Neymar absorbing the tactical volume left behind by the structural breakdowns of Rodrygo and Estêvão? Is Brazil in trouble with Neymar out for the opener?

The Albiceleste Structural Spine: Is Argentina taking a dangerously short-sighted gamble by potentially rushing Cristian Romero back on a partially torn MCL, or is their depth chart simply too thin to survive without him?

The Dutch Defensive Vault: With Simons and Schouten entirely out, and Jurriën Timber highly compromised, do the Netherlands still possess the baseline engine to survive their group gauntlet?

The Home-Soil Calculation: Did Mauricio Pochettino make the correct macro-level asset allocation by replacing the injured Johnny Cardoso with an attacking wildcard, or will the USMNT desperately miss a defensive anchor in the middle of the park?

Sound off in the comments section below: Which under-the-radar depth piece is primed to deliver a massive investment return in place of an injured superstar, and which compromised powerhouse is a certified lock to bust?