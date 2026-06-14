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SOCCER · 10 minutes ago

Germany dominates, Japan stuns and the Coliseum roars one last time

Holdenn Graff

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — Four days. Hours of music, community and world-class soccer on the big screen. On Sunday, the LA Memorial Coliseum saved some of its best for last. 

The fourth and final day of the FIFA World Cup Fan Festival brought two matches that couldn't have been more different in nature. Somehow, both still managed to deliver exactly what a World Cup is supposed to feel like.

Germany vs. Curaçao got the morning started, and from the jump, it was clear that these two sides carried differing motivations to the world stage. Germany, the four-time champions, entered the tournament with much to prove. They had been eliminated in the group stage at each of the last two World Cups. It's a statistic that appears almost unthinkable for a nation of their pedigree. Julian Nagelsmann's side arrived in Houston hungry, motivated and determined to remind the globe who they are.

Felix Nmecha claimed momentum early, finishing powerfully in the sixth minute to put Germany ahead. But then came the moment that many will remember despite the final tally. Livano Comenencia, a 22-year-old playing in Curaçao's first-ever World Cup game, latched onto his chance in the 21st minute and scored. Just like that, a 1-1 game. The smallest nation in the tournament had drawn level with Germany. For a brief moment, those thousands of miles away at the Coliseum felt the underdog magic.

However, Germany's class and experience eventually prevailed in a big way. They ultimately earned a convincing 7-1 victory, led by a brace from Kai Havertz. Alongside goals from Nico Schlotterbeck, Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav, Die Mannschaft had its statement performance. But Comenencia's goal, Curaçao's first in World Cup history, will live forever regardless.

Then came a battle that ended up much more competitive. Japan vs. Netherlands was a spectacle that only became more tantalizing as the minutes ticked on.

The first half was tense, with neither side able to break the deadlock. The Netherlands had dominated possession, posing many more attacking chances despite failing to get on the board. In the second half, an explosion of action.

Virgil van Dijk, the towering captain of the Dutch, headed home a goal on Ryan Gravenberch's assist in the 51st minute. Japan, seemingly unfazed, punched back through Keito Nakamura just six minutes later. It was a deflected effort that crept past goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and leveled the score at one.

Just as it seemed Japan might have found their footing, Crysencio Summerville spun a perfect finish into the far post from just within the box in the 64th minute to restore the Dutch advantage. The Netherlands were back in front. By this point in the evening, the large Coliseum crowd was fully locked in.

With the final whistle approaching, Japan brought out the dramatics for one last moment. In the 89th minute, Kochi Ogawa and Daichi Kamada both rose to double-doink a corner and power it into the roof of the net, sending the Coliseum into a frenzy. A 2-2 draw. Neither side can blink. Both leave with a point and a statement of their own as Group F is wide open.

With the matches done, performances from Sickick and Normani sent the festival off in style. 

Four days. Thousands of fans. A total of seven matches watched together on the big screen. Performances from Steve Aoki, Los Lobos, Capital Cities and more. The fan festival at the LA Memorial Coliseum was more than just a place to watch games. It was a gathering of community. Soccer fans of every background, nation and jersey coming together to share something bigger than themselves. The World Cup has a way of doing that. And over four days in Los Angeles, it did so beautifully.

The rest of the tournament stretches out ahead, full of promise and more incredible moments. 

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 14 7:20 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
TEX

TEX

-1.5

-102

O 9

BOS

BOS

+1.5

-116

U 9

Final
Marlins +132, U 7
MIA

MIA

4

PIT

PIT

2

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