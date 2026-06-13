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SOCCER · 1 hour ago

USA's statement victory caps off thrilling second day at FIFA Fan Fest

Holdenn Graff

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — On Friday morning, the doors opened to a festival that had spent its first day finding a fun and passionate rhythm. By the end of the evening, a new level of energy and spirit had been created.

To start the day, fans gathered around the big screen to watch fellow co-host Canada open its World Cup campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto. It was a slow burn that ended 1-1, with forward Cyle Larin rescuing a late equalizer after Bosnia had led since the 21st minute. The turnout for the early window was modest, with the excitement appropriately measured. 

Then producer and DJ Steve Aoki took the stage, sending the Coliseum into a frenzy, followed by a string of performers that kept the energy climbing through the evening. By the time 6 p.m. arrived, the place was primed and ready to explode. They had shown up for the United States.

When kickoff arrived at SoFi Stadium just nine miles away, the Coliseum transformed. The sea of red, white and blue that had been scattered throughout the grounds had suddenly turned into a united force. 

Bailey Holiver-Imagn Images

It didn't take long for the USMNT to give them a reason to erupt. They came out of the gates with an urgency and confidence that immediately signaled this was not a team content to simply participate in a home World Cup. Christian Pulisic was electric from the opening whistle, while Folarin Balogun looked every bit like the player the moment called for. Between the two of them, the United States carved Paraguay open repeatedly.

By halftime, it was 3-0. The Coliseum was completely unhinged. 

Balogun had helped himself to a brace, with Pulisic setting him up perfectly on his initial score. 

The USMNT was on the verge of doing something they had never done before, scoring four goals in a single World Cup match. Even as Pulisic was subbed off at the half, the damage had already been done.

Paraguay managed to pull one back in the 73rd minute to make it 3-1, offering a brief moment of tension. Then Gio Reyna, coming off the bench, put the finishing touch on a historic night. His late stoppage-time goal, hit with the outside of his right foot past the goalkeeper at the far post, sealed a 4-1 final and sent the Coliseum into complete delirium. 

Fans jumped and embraced strangers. Chants of "USA! USA!" thundered across the venue and spilled out into the surrounding streets of Los Angeles. Nobody moved towards the exits or wanted to leave. These are the exact moments that the fan festival was built for, and on Friday night, it delivered in every way imaginable.

Day two didn't just match day one. It topped it.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Marlins +124, O 8.5
MIA

MIA

8

PIT

PIT

3

Final
Mariners -146, O 9.5
SEA

SEA

10

WSH

WSH

2

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