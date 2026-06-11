World Cup kicks off with Fan Fest at Coliseum

LOS ANGELES — The 2026 World Cup kicked off with Mexico defeating South Africa 2-0 at the Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City. But here in Los Angeles, it was the Memorial Coliseum that was the heart of World Cup fever.

Host to FIFA’s official Fan Fest, the Coliseum’s field was filled with jumbo screens, food vendors, and sponsor tents. But more impressive than any of the corporate frills, were the thousands of Mexico fans who turned out to watch their team secure the first 3 points of the tournament.

A sea of green and white erupted as Mexico took a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute, courtesy of a Julian Quiñones strike that snuck between the legs of South Africa goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams. It was a joyous start to a tournament that has been mired in controversy.

Despite sharing co-hosting privileges with Canada and Mexico, it’s the United States that has been at the center of much of the antagonism – a sentiment which was driven home by the boos that rained down from the Azteca stands when the American flag was raised during the opening ceremony.

But whistles 2,000 miles to the south did little to take away from the festive atmosphere at the Coliseum – nor did the $10 ticket fee, the first in World Cup Fan Fest history.

Taking place until Sunday, the official FIFA Fan Festival at the Coliseum is just one of 78 happening throughout North America over June and July – and the first of 10 other ‘Fan Zones’ popping up across Los Angeles during the tournament.

While every event looks to offer a lively atmosphere, they’ll be hard pressed to match the energy the Mexico fans brought to Exposition Park.

As the game settled into a more pragmatic tempo, every Mexican chance was met with the bated breath and nervous energy that only World Cups can engender. Even under a hot midday sun, fans were eager to make the most of the moment. El Tri would reward them for their dedication.

A red card for South Africa’s Yaya Sithole in the 50th minute changed the complexion of the second half, and 15 minutes later it would be Raúl Jiménez who would double Mexico’s lead with a powerful header.

A second red card for South Africa with five minutes of regulation remaining all but sealed Bafana Bafana’s fate – even despite Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio showing a third red against Mexico’s César Montes, in stoppage time.

While the Montes’ suspension for Mexico’s next group game against South Korea could prove costly, celebrations at the Coliseum were already underway.

After the final whistle blew, the majority of fans stayed to watch a set by local DJ, Deorro. And as the deep bass shook the stadium and thousands pressed against the stage, it was clear that World Cup fever had taken hold.

Whatever dark clouds might be hanging over the 2026 World Cup, FIFA are doing their best to keep fans distracted from the controversy. But regardless of the bells and whistles the Fan Fests employ, they serve as a reminder of, above all else, what really brings people together: soccer.