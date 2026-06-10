FIFA World Cup 2026 in Los Angeles: The Complete Travel Guide to SoFi Stadium, Fan Zones, and the City

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles has hosted the World Cup Final before. The Rose Bowl. 1994. Brazil and Italy in a goalless draw settled by penalties, watched by 94,194 people in Pasadena and a billion more around the world. It remains the best-attended World Cup Final in history.

The city knows what this is. It has done this before. And in the summer of 2026, for thirty-nine days, it is going to feel like the center of the universe again.

Eight matches. SoFi Stadium (officially branded Los Angeles Stadium during the tournament under FIFA's naming rules. Both names refer to the same venue). The USMNT opener on June 12 against Paraguay. The quarterfinal on July 10. And everything that fills the hours, days, and neighborhoods between kickoffs in a city that has been preparing for this moment for thirty-two years.

Here is the thing about Los Angeles that visitors from abroad consistently underestimate. The food is extraordinary, the neighborhoods are worlds unto themselves, and the spontaneous energy of a city where 88 languages are spoken and every World Cup nation has a diaspora community that calls this place home is available to you if you know where to look.

This guide tells you where to look.

SoFi Stadium is in Inglewood. That is the most important logistical fact in this entire guide, and it changes everything about how you plan your trip. The stadium is not in Hollywood. It is not in Santa Monica or Malibu. It is in a working-class city adjacent to LAX that has been transformed by the arrival of one of the most spectacular sporting venues in the world.

Parking on match days is premium and must be reserved in advance. Rideshares will surge to extraordinary rates immediately after the final whistle. The Metro C and K lines are your best friends on match day. Plan your base camp around transit access, not proximity to the stadium, because the stadium neighborhood itself does not give you much to do between games.

Here are the four neighborhoods worth basing yourself in, and why each one earns its place on the list.

Koreatown

THE STRATEGIC BASE · CENTRAL LA · METRO PURPLE LINE · 20 TO 30 MIN TO SOFI

Koreatown is the most underrated World Cup base camp in Los Angeles and the one that will make the most sophisticated travelers say, retrospectively, that they made the right call. It sits at the geographic center of the city, which means everything is accessible from it. The Purple Line takes you downtown in minutes. The C Line connects to the Metro Transit Center and stadium shuttles. The neighborhood itself runs 24 hours, has more Korean barbecue restaurants per square block than anywhere outside Seoul, and operates with an energy that makes every other neighborhood feel like it closes too early.

This is where you come back after a match at 10 p.m. and the city is still wide open. That matters when you are hosting visitors from Europe and South America who do not understand the concept of a city that goes to sleep at 11.

Stay here: The LINE LA. A boutique hotel embedded in the fabric of Koreatown, not adjacent to it, but actually inside it. The rooftop pool, the Openaire restaurant, and a staff that genuinely knows the neighborhood. For groups and families who want the K-Town experience with hotel infrastructure that works, this is the call. Book it before you book your flights.

Santa Monica

THE COASTAL CALL · WESTSIDE · METRO E LINE · SHUTTLE TO SOFI · 30 TO 45 MIN

For international visitors coming to Los Angeles for the first time and wanting the version of LA they have seen in films and television, the beach, the pier, the Pacific sunsets, the palm trees along Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica is the answer. It delivers all of that, and it is 12 miles from SoFi. On match days, Metro operates direct shuttle service from near the Third Street Promenade to the stadium, which makes the logistics manageable even if the city traffic is not.

Between matches, you walk to the beach, rent a bike, ride to Venice, eat at a dozen different restaurants within walking distance of your hotel. The postcard version of Los Angeles is right outside your door. That is worth something, especially if you have flown eight thousand miles to get here.

The luxury stay: Shutters on the Beach. Steps from the sand. The hotel's living-room-style lobby has an open fireplace and looks out at the Pacific. This is the Santa Monica experience at its most refined, worth every dollar for a once-in-a-generation trip.

The right-size stay: Huntley Hotel Santa Monica Beach. The Penthouse rooftop restaurant has panoramic ocean views and is the right place for a pre-match dinner when you want the view to match the occasion. More attainable than Shutters, still genuinely memorable.

Culver City

THE SMART PLAY · BETWEEN DOWNTOWN AND THE BEACH · 15 MIN TO SOFI

Culver City has become one of the most interesting dining and cultural neighborhoods in Los Angeles over the past decade, and it is still one of the best-kept secrets among first-time visitors who go straight to Santa Monica or Hollywood. It sits at the center of the city's geography, a short rideshare from SoFi, a short drive from the beach, and surrounded by some of the best independent restaurants in LA.

The historic Culver Hotel, a 1924 landmark that hosted cast members of The Wizard of Oz during filming, is still operating and offers a boutique stay with genuine character in a neighborhood you would want to explore for days regardless of the World Cup. Book it early. It fills up faster than anything on this list.

The character stay: The Culver Hotel. A 1924 historic landmark that doubles as the most interesting hotel in the city's mid-section. If you appreciate the kind of place that has a story, this is it.

Inglewood / LAX Corridor

MATCH DAY ONLY · ADJACENT TO SOFI · FOR SINGLE-MATCH TRIPS

If you are flying in for one match and flying out the following morning, the LAX corridor hotels are the right call, not because they are interesting, but because they are efficient. The Anthem Los Angeles Stadium District, Tapestry by Hilton sits across the street from SoFi and is the single most logistically convenient hotel in this entire guide. Inventory is extremely limited on match days. The Hilton Los Angeles Airport is the backup, one mile from LAX, ten minutes from the stadium, fully functional.

For everyone else, everyone who is spending more than 36 hours in Los Angeles, do not stay near the airport. You will miss everything that makes this city worth being in during one of the greatest sporting events of your lifetime.

May 25, 2026; Inglewood, CA, USA; A general overall view of Sofi Stadium (Los Angeles Stadium), a host site for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images May 25, 2026; Inglewood, CA, USA; A general overall view of Sofi Stadium (Los Angeles Stadium), a host site for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This is the section that will determine whether your match day is a great memory or a logistical nightmare. Read it.

Metro plus shuttle (best option, all base camps). For the World Cup, Metro is running enhanced rail service and dedicated stadium shuttles from points across the region, with connections from roughly 15 locations including Union Station, Santa Monica, North Hollywood, Long Beach, and the LAX / Metro Transit Center. Metro fares start at $1.75. Take the train to your nearest shuttle hub. The shuttles use HOV and toll lanes and move faster than any car in the city on match day. Check the official Metro World Cup service plan before you travel. Rideshare, pre-match (acceptable, budget appropriately). Uber and Lyft to SoFi before the match is fine, because traffic is lighter before kickoff. Budget $25 to $60 from most base camp neighborhoods depending on time of day and traffic. Rideshare, post-match (avoid, surge pricing guaranteed). Post-match rideshare is expensive, slow, and frustrating. Prices will surge three to five times immediately after the final whistle. The Metro shuttle is the solution. Plan your post-match route before you leave the hotel. Driving and parking (last resort). On-site parking is premium and must be purchased in advance, with no drive-up on match days. Off-site lots run higher than you expect. The only scenario where driving makes sense is if you are staying in Inglewood and walking is an option.

Los Angeles has the most genuinely diverse restaurant scene in the United States. Not diverse as a hospitality marketing term, but actually diverse, because the city's population represents virtually every nation that qualified for this World Cup, and they brought their food with them.

Here is the principle for eating in LA during the World Cup. Leave the neighborhood around SoFi for the match itself. Eat everywhere else. The city is your restaurant.

Grand Central Market

DOWNTOWN · HISTORIC MARKET HALL · OPEN SINCE 1917

The correct first meal in Los Angeles for any World Cup visitor is at Grand Central Market in Downtown LA. Not because it is fancy, because it is not, but because it is the most accurate cross-section of what this city actually eats. On a single visit you will find Thai-spiced wings, Guatemalan tamales, Vietnamese banh mi, Mexican-style clam tostadas, handmade pasta, and a craft beer counter with local taps. It is a literal taste of the 48-nation World Cup field, available under one roof, for under $25 per person.

The market sits on Broadway in the Historic Core, a walk from Union Station and the Metro shuttle hub for SoFi. Go on a non-match morning, eat slowly, and understand the city you are in before the stadium takes over your schedule.

GO FOR: Eat your way through. Tacos Tumbras a Tomas for the tostadas, Sarita's Pupuseria for El Salvador, Sticky Rice for Thai-style bowls.

Chosun Galbee

KOREATOWN · KOREAN BBQ · THE STANDARD

Koreatown has hundreds of Korean barbecue restaurants. Chosun Galbee is the one that merits a reservation and a real meal, not a rushed late-night stop. Garden patio, koi ponds, and a menu that goes well beyond the standard grill-it-yourself setup, with sirloin, pork, crab, squid, prime rib, and noodle soups. The galbi (short ribs) are what people come for and what they remember.

For World Cup visitors staying in Koreatown, this is your go-to dinner the night before a match, when you want to eat well without a long commute. Book ahead. It fills up every night of the week regardless of what is happening at SoFi Stadium.

MUST ORDER: LA Galbi (short rib). Get the full BBQ experience at the table.

Mariscos Jalisco

BOYLE HEIGHTS · MEXICAN SEAFOOD · CASH ONLY · THE REAL THING

The shrimp taco at Mariscos Jalisco is one of the greatest single bites of food in Los Angeles. A fried tortilla shell, seasoned shrimp, avocado, and salsa roja, assembled in under two minutes at a window in a strip mall on Olympic Boulevard in Boyle Heights. There is always a line. There is always a reason for the line.

Boyle Heights is a historically Chicano neighborhood with deep roots in the cultural and culinary identity of the city, and Mariscos Jalisco has been one of its defining food moments for over two decades. This is not a tourist destination. It is where Angelenos go when they want the thing they grew up eating. You should go too.

MUST ORDER: Shrimp tostada and the signature fried shrimp taco. Bring cash, come hungry.

Shamshiri Grill

TEHRANGELES, WESTWOOD · IRANIAN CUISINE · A CULTURAL LANDMARK

When Iran plays at SoFi Stadium on June 15 and June 21, the restaurants of Westwood's Tehrangeles community, the largest Iranian diaspora population outside of Iran, will be full. Shamshiri Grill has been serving that community for decades, with Persian-style kabobs, rice dishes with saffron and dried cherries, and herb-laden stews that are among the most sophisticated flavors available anywhere in the city.

For visiting Iran fans specifically, this is your community in Los Angeles, and these restaurants are where you will feel at home. For everyone else, Shamshiri is an opportunity to eat something extraordinary and culturally significant on the same day you watch Iran play at one of the greatest stadiums in the world.

MUST ORDER: The barg kabob (filet) and zereshk polo, jeweled rice with barberries and saffron.

Fox and Hounds

STUDIO CITY · BRITISH SOCCER BAR · THE WATCH PARTY STANDARD

When you are not at SoFi and you need to watch a match that is happening in another city, or when you want to watch the USA games with a crowd that understands the stakes, Fox and Hounds in Studio City is where to go. It has been the city's premier soccer bar for over two decades. Projector TVs, Euro beers on tap, packed houses for every significant World Cup match, and the kind of committed soccer crowd that remembers every game from 2002 and is not shy about talking about it.

Get there 45 minutes early for USA matches. For every other significant game, 30 minutes should be enough. The bartenders know their football and the atmosphere is the closest thing to a European pub that Los Angeles reliably provides.

GO FOR: Arrive early, order a pint, and stake out a good sight line to the screen. The crowd makes the experience.

Openaire at The LINE

KOREATOWN · ALL-DAY RESTAURANT · BEST PRE-MATCH DINNER IN K-TOWN

An indoor-outdoor restaurant at the LINE hotel in Koreatown with a seasonal menu built around California produce and an easy, unhurried pace that works perfectly for the night before a match or the morning after. The rooftop setting and natural light make it the most aesthetically distinct dining room in the neighborhood. For World Cup visitors staying at the LINE, this is your in-house dinner option that does not feel like settling. It is a genuine restaurant that happens to be inside a great hotel.

GO FOR: Breakfast or late lunch between matches. The seasonal menu changes frequently, order whatever the server recommends.

Eight matches at SoFi Stadium spanning June 12 to July 10. Three of them are defining events in the LA portion of this tournament. Here is how to approach each one.

Getting Into the Matches

SoFi Stadium will host some of the hardest tickets to come by in the entire tournament, with the two USA matches and the July 10 quarterfinal in the highest demand. Start with the official channels: FIFA's ticketing platform handles primary sales and official resale for every 2026 match.

For the secondary market, TickPick lists verified tickets to the Los Angeles matches with no hidden fees, which means the price you see is the price you pay at checkout, with no service or processing charges added at the end. Every order is backed by their BuyerTrust Guarantee, and you get a full refund if an event is canceled. Compare seats, filter by price, and know your all-in cost before you commit.

USA vs. Paraguay · The Opening That Changes Everything

FRIDAY, JUNE 12 · SOFI STADIUM · KICKOFF 6 P.M. PT · GROUP STAGE

Noon: Arrive in LA or get oriented if you flew in the night before. The FIFA Fan Festival at the LA Memorial Coliseum runs June 11 to 14 and is ticketed (more on that below). The opening-week energy at the Fan Festival on June 12, with the USA's first match happening that same evening, is a specific, unrepeatable atmosphere. Music, match screens, food from dozens of cultural communities. This is the World Cup ambient experience before the main event.

Arrive in LA or get oriented if you flew in the night before. The FIFA Fan Festival at the LA Memorial Coliseum runs June 11 to 14 and is ticketed (more on that below). The opening-week energy at the Fan Festival on June 12, with the USA's first match happening that same evening, is a specific, unrepeatable atmosphere. Music, match screens, food from dozens of cultural communities. This is the World Cup ambient experience before the main event. 3:00 PM : Eat early. Seriously. Every restaurant within two miles of SoFi will be overwhelmed by 4 p.m. If you are based in Koreatown or Santa Monica, eat in your neighborhood and take the Metro shuttle.

Eat early. Seriously. Every restaurant within two miles of SoFi will be overwhelmed by 4 p.m. If you are based in Koreatown or Santa Monica, eat in your neighborhood and take the Metro shuttle. 4:00 PM: Depart for the stadium. Plan for two hours of pre-match time on site. SoFi is enormous and worth exploring. The double-sided Infinity Screen hanging over the pitch, the sight lines from every seat in the bowl, the sheer scale of a building that holds more than 70,000 for this match. Arrive early enough to understand the stadium before the match makes it impossible to notice anything else.

Depart for the stadium. Plan for two hours of pre-match time on site. SoFi is enormous and worth exploring. The double-sided Infinity Screen hanging over the pitch, the sight lines from every seat in the bowl, the sheer scale of a building that holds more than 70,000 for this match. Arrive early enough to understand the stadium before the match makes it impossible to notice anything else. 6:00 PM: Kickoff. The USMNT's opening match of the 2026 World Cup, played on home soil, in front of 70,000 people in Inglewood. The last time the United States hosted a World Cup, they reached the Round of 16 in front of crowds that transformed how the country understood the game. What happens this time is still being written.

Kickoff. The USMNT's opening match of the 2026 World Cup, played on home soil, in front of 70,000 people in Inglewood. The last time the United States hosted a World Cup, they reached the Round of 16 in front of crowds that transformed how the country understood the game. What happens this time is still being written. Post-match: Take the Metro shuttle back, not a rideshare. After the final whistle, find your designated shuttle pickup, take it back to the Metro, get back to your neighborhood. Celebrate there. Koreatown at 10 p.m. after a USA win is the correct Los Angeles World Cup experience. The city will be electric and you should be in the middle of it.

USA vs. Turkiye · The Group Stage Finale

THURSDAY, JUNE 25 · SOFI STADIUM · KICKOFF 7 P.M. PT · GROUP STAGE

All day: By June 25, you will understand how the city's World Cup rhythm works. The fan zones around LA County will be operating at full capacity. The official Heart of the City fan zone at Union Station runs June 25 to 28 and is showing USA vs. Turkiye, a short Metro ride from almost anywhere in the city and an extraordinary setting for pre-match atmosphere. The historic station's main hall becomes a World Cup gathering point.

By June 25, you will understand how the city's World Cup rhythm works. The fan zones around LA County will be operating at full capacity. The official Heart of the City fan zone at Union Station runs June 25 to 28 and is showing USA vs. Turkiye, a short Metro ride from almost anywhere in the city and an extraordinary setting for pre-match atmosphere. The historic station's main hall becomes a World Cup gathering point. Evening: USA vs. Turkiye is the group stage finale for the American side. Turkey finished third in the 2002 World Cup and plays in front of one of the most passionate international fan communities in the tournament. The combination of a high-stakes American crowd and a technically excellent Turkish opponent makes this the most compelling tactical match in LA's group stage.

The Quarterfinal · Where the Tournament Becomes History

FRIDAY, JULY 10 · SOFI STADIUM · KNOCKOUT STAGE · KICKOFF TIME CONFIRMED ONCE THE BRACKET IS SET

The stakes : The quarterfinal is the highest-stakes match Los Angeles will host in 2026, the highest-ranked fixture at SoFi Stadium in the entire tournament. By July 10, the field has been cut from 48 to 8. You will be watching two of the eight best teams left in the world compete at one of the most spectacular stadiums on the planet. This is the match to plan your entire trip around if you can only attend one.

: The quarterfinal is the highest-stakes match Los Angeles will host in 2026, the highest-ranked fixture at SoFi Stadium in the entire tournament. By July 10, the field has been cut from 48 to 8. You will be watching two of the eight best teams left in the world compete at one of the most spectacular stadiums on the planet. This is the match to plan your entire trip around if you can only attend one. Game time: Quarterfinal matches are where legacies are written. Whatever happens at SoFi on July 10 will be remembered by everyone inside that building for the rest of their lives. This is what you came for.

Discover Los Angeles

You are at the World Cup. You are also in one of the great cities of the world. Do not spend the days between matches inside a hotel room. And if you want to fill those days, LA's summer calendar is stacked: the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, live music and events across the city. You can find seats to all of it, fee-free, through TickPick. Here is what else to do with the city you have been given.

The FIFA Fan Festival at the LA Memorial Coliseum

JUNE 11 TO 14 · EXPOSITION PARK · TICKETS VIA TICKETMASTER

The official World Cup fan hub in Los Angeles takes over the historic 1923 Coliseum in Exposition Park, the same venue that hosted the 1984 and the upcoming 2028 Olympics and has stood as a monument to Los Angeles sport for a century. Expect live match broadcasts on giant screens, daily live music, food experiences built around LA's global flavors, interactive fan activations, and cultural programming. The daily entertainment lineup includes Steve Aoki, Normani, Deorro, Sickick, Los Lobos, Capital Cities, and DJ Ravidrums, among others.

Tickets and hours: This is a ticketed event, not a free one. General admission is $10 including fees, reserved club seats and loge boxes are $30, and children 12 and under are admitted free with a paid adult on general admission (you still must reserve the free ticket). Buy through Ticketmaster, or at the Coliseum box office at Gate 29 on event days when the event is not sold out. Hours are June 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 12 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., June 13 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., and June 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Know before you go: The Coliseum is at 3911 South Figueroa Street. Take the Metro E (Expo) Line to Expo Park / USC or Expo / Vermont. There is no on-site parking in Exposition Park. It is a cashless venue (cards and mobile pay only) and there is a clear-bag policy, so travel light.

The Official Fan Zones Across LA County

39 DAYS · TEN LOCATIONS · EACH REQUIRES A TICKET

Beyond the Fan Festival, the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee runs ten Official Fan Zones across the county, each a ticketed event with its own character, its own slate of featured matches, and its own slice of LA's cultural geography. These are the ones that fall inside the window when LA's own matches are being played, from the group stage through the July 10 quarterfinal:

The Original Farmers Market (June 18 to 21), with a full slate of group-stage matches including USA vs. Australia and Mexico vs. Korea Republic, family soccer zones, beer gardens, and the international cuisine of the Market's 40-plus eateries. City of Downey (June 20), featuring Germany vs. Cote d'Ivoire and Tunisia vs. Japan, with an opening ceremony, art walk, and beer garden. The Heart of the City at Union Station (June 25 to 28), showing USA vs. Turkiye, with DJ sets, meet and greets, and interactive challenges in the station's historic main hall. Hansen Dam Lake (July 2 to 5), a festival-style lakefront setting for Round of 32 and quarterfinal action. LA County's Earvin Magic Johnson Park (July 4 to 5) for the Round of 16, with a community marketplace and food trucks. Los Angeles County Whittier Narrows (July 9 to 11) for semifinal viewing and late-stage action in the San Gabriel Valley.

The one to circle: Venice Beach (July 10 to 11). Knockout-stage matches with the Pacific behind you, global food and beverage gardens, live music, DJs, and cultural performances. Watching a World Cup match on the screen with the ocean at your back is one of those only-in-Los Angeles moments you cannot manufacture anywhere else in the world.

Three more fan zones run after LA's matches conclude, for anyone staying in the region through the Final on July 19: Fairplex in Pomona and West Harbor in San Pedro (both July 14 to 15 and July 18 to 19, carrying the semifinals, third-place match, and Final), and Downtown Burbank (July 18 to 19), which pairs the Final with a free adjacent international street fair. Fan zones are ticketed individually, and the full lineup and details live on the Host Committee fan zones page. Confirm the schedule before you go, because featured matches shift with the bracket.

Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Hills

Griffith Observatory has been looking out over Los Angeles for 90-plus years, and the view from the hill, the entire basin, the downtown skyline, the Pacific on a clear day, the Hollywood sign on the ridge to the right, is the view that explains what Los Angeles actually is. It is open to the public, admission is free, and the hiking trails in Griffith Park below it will wear you out in the best possible way on a day between matches. Go at dusk. The city looks different from above when the lights are coming on.

The Neighborhoods: Boyle Heights, Little Ethiopia, Thai Town

Los Angeles has the largest Thai community outside of Thailand and the only official Thai Town in the United States. It has a Boyle Heights neighborhood that is a living archive of Chicano art, history, and culinary identity going back to the 1940s. It has a stretch of Fairfax Avenue known as Little Ethiopia, with family-run restaurants, coffee ceremonies, and community spaces that have served the Ethiopian and Eritrean diaspora for decades. These neighborhoods are where the World Cup's international fan base and the city's actual population overlap, and a single afternoon in any of them will give you a version of Los Angeles that no hotel concierge ever puts on a recommended list.

The Getty Center

One of the great art museums in the world, The Getty Center is perched on a hilltop above Brentwood with a tram ride to the entrance and gardens that overlook the canyon, the city, and on clear mornings, the Pacific. General admission is free with advance reservations. Between matches, a few hours at the Getty will recalibrate your experience of the city in a way that the beach and the tourist district simply will not. The architecture alone, Richard Meier's travertine campus completed in 1997, is worth the trip.

Venice Beach and the Strand

Walk or bike the Strand south from Santa Monica Pier to Venice Beach and you will have completed one of the great Los Angeles experiences in under an hour. The skate park, the Muscle Beach outdoor gym, the street art on the boardwalk walls, the canals one block off the beach that look like they were designed by a Dutch town planner in the wrong country. Venice is a neighborhood that has been weird and vital and fully itself for sixty years and has not stopped. Eat lunch at one of the cafes on Abbot Kinney Boulevard afterward. You have earned it.

Part of the World Cup is wearing it. Fans come from every corner of the planet to represent their nation, and Los Angeles has made that easy. Skip the sidewalk knockoffs and the inflated stadium-day prices and go to the official sources, where the gear is the real thing: Adidas product, official team jerseys, scarves, hats, the mascot plushies the kids will want, and tournament-themed apparel and accessories.

The pop-up stores: Six official FIFA World Cup 2026 retail pop-up stores are open across the region through July 31, in Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach, and Torrance. The Santa Monica store sits right on the Third Street Promenade at 1427 Third Street Promenade, and the Manhattan Beach store is at Manhattan Village, 3200 North Sepulveda Boulevard. Most locations run roughly 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, though hours vary by store. The full list of addresses and hours is on Discover Los Angeles.

Six official FIFA World Cup 2026 retail pop-up stores are open across the region through July 31, in Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach, and Torrance. The Santa Monica store sits right on the Third Street Promenade at 1427 Third Street Promenade, and the Manhattan Beach store is at Manhattan Village, 3200 North Sepulveda Boulevard. Most locations run roughly 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, though hours vary by store. The full list of addresses and hours is on Discover Los Angeles. At the venues: There are also official retail locations inside SoFi Stadium on match days and at the FIFA Fan Festival at the Coliseum, so you can pick up your kit on the way in. Expect lines and limited sizes on the biggest match days, so if there is a specific jersey you want, buy it earlier in your trip at one of the pop-ups.

There are also official retail locations inside SoFi Stadium on match days and at the FIFA Fan Festival at the Coliseum, so you can pick up your kit on the way in. Expect lines and limited sizes on the biggest match days, so if there is a specific jersey you want, buy it earlier in your trip at one of the pop-ups. Online: FIFA's official store carries a dedicated Los Angeles host-city collection, including the LA poster tees, if you would rather ship it home than carry it.

The Tehrangeles restaurant situation is serious. When Iran plays on June 15 and June 21, Westwood's Iranian restaurant corridor, Shamshiri, Javan, Darya, and a dozen others, will be full. Make reservations before you leave for Los Angeles. Not the night before. Before you leave home. Boyle Heights is where 1.75 million Angelenos' history lives. El Mercadito, the multi-story indoor market on 1st Street with food vendors, bakeries, Mariachi music, and mole sold by the pound, is a 20-minute Metro ride from downtown and the most underreported World Cup experience in the city. Go on a Saturday morning. Koreatown's Wi Spa is open 24 hours. A massive Korean spa on Wilshire Boulevard with multiple pools, saunas, steam rooms, and the kind of bone-deep recovery that a soccer fan walking miles through a city in summer genuinely needs. The communal floors are gender-separated and clothing-optional. The rooftop area and common floors are mixed. Go after a match night when the city has exhausted you. Leave feeling like a different person. The SoFi Infinity Screen is the largest scoreboard in the world. It hangs over the pitch and displays 4K images on both sides. First-time visitors consistently describe it as the most visually overwhelming feature of a stadium that is itself already overwhelming. Arrive early specifically to look up at it when the stadium is filling. It is different when the crowd is still coming in, more intimate somehow, in a building that holds 70,000 people. Biergarten in Koreatown is a German pub, and it works. Korean fried chicken paired with German beer while watching a World Cup match with a crowd that takes football seriously regardless of which country they are from. This sounds like a cultural experiment. It is a genuinely great match-watching experience. Cham Gastropub next door is the same energy with more food options. June is the height of June Gloom in Los Angeles. The coastal marine layer, low clouds that hang over the city in the morning before burning off by afternoon, means beach days in June often do not feel like the postcard version until noon or later. Do not be surprised by a gray morning. Plan outdoor activities for the afternoon. SoFi Stadium has a fixed translucent roof that maximizes airflow while providing shade, so the evening matches in particular have excellent conditions inside the bowl. Find the diaspora and you find the party. Every nation in this tournament has a community in Los Angeles, and every community has a restaurant, a bar, or a block where its fans gather on match day. Argentina has Studio City. Iran has Westwood. Mexico has Boyle Heights and East LA. Find the neighborhood that belongs to the team you are following and you will find the truest World Cup atmosphere in the city.

PLAN YOUR TRIP

Los Angeles last hosted the World Cup in 1994. Thirty-two years later, it has not gotten smaller or quieter or any less strange and spectacular. The city has grown, changed, and diversified in ways that make it uniquely equipped for this particular moment, a 48-nation World Cup that will bring fans from every cultural tradition on earth to a place that already contains every cultural tradition on earth.

SoFi Stadium is the best-equipped sporting venue in the United States. The neighborhoods surrounding it, Koreatown, Boyle Heights, Thai Town, Tehrangeles, Little Ethiopia, are the most culturally complete collection of World Cup fan communities you will find in any host city anywhere in the world. The food is extraordinary. The weather, June Gloom notwithstanding, cooperates. The city knows how to host this. It has done it before.

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