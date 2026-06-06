USMNT response provides World Cup optimism despite loss to Germany

CHICAGO — When the United States men’s national team fell behind to Germany by one goal in the second minute during Saturday’s match, coach Mauricio Pochettino said he felt lucky.

While frustrated by the early mistake, he admitted he wanted to see how his team would respond when trailing against a top opponent, the sort of challenge they could face in the World Cup starting in less than a week.

The USMNT’s answer, despite the eventual 2-1 loss to the No. 10 FIFA-ranked team, Pochettino said, was excellent. Their performance proved their ability to compete with top opponents while also showing the tests that lie ahead in the World Cup.

“The reaction was amazing,” Pochettino said postgame. “(It) was really positive.”

After Germany’s Kai Havertz was left alone on a set-piece cross for a simple header and an early lead, both teams proceeded on a similar level. The USMNT controlled several spells of the match, generating 16 shots to Germany’s 12. Pochettino called it an “even game” and “unlucky” for the USMNT not to at least secure a draw.

Outside back Antonee Robinson’s 37th-minute equalizing goal was a rocketed volley past Germany goalkeeper Oliver Baumann. He mustered the kick from a seemingly lost opportunity off a corner kick, sending the sold-out Soldier Stadium crowd of 63,636 into a frenzy.

Defender Tim Ream watched in awe as the ball popped back towards Robinson, saying he was wondering if Robinson would really shoot it.

He did.

“Unbelievable strike,” Ream said. “It’s otherworldly, really.”

Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Robinson has dealt with numerous injuries during the World Cup cycle, mostly to his right knee. He appeared in 26 fixtures with Fulham this season, but there were points in which he wondered if he wouldn’t be healthy in time for the big tournament. But his goal Saturday, he said, will give him confidence to strike again if a similar opportunity arises during the World Cup.

The injury concerns re-ignited momentarily when Robinson left Saturday’s game with what Pochettino said the team doctors described as cramps. Robinson said he is “not 100% sure” that they were cramps, but that the knock had “settled down” postgame.

Robinson’s goal was the USMNT’s first shot on target on an afternoon on which they held 53% possession. But eventually, it was another mistake that allowed Germany to break through and win, as they scored in the 57th minute when Leroy Sané finished off a chance into the bottom corner past goalkeeper Matt Freese, assisted by Havertz.

Nonetheless, Pochettino and players expressed optimism about the team’s resilience following the early deficit. Midfielder Tyler Adams said the team can now focus on raising their quality, clearly knowing they are apt of staying competitive when trailing.

“To see that mentality from everyone,” Adams said, “and it’s not just the guys that started … that’s what you need in a team.”

The one question mark from Saturday’s game remains the USMNT’s center-back pairing, which has been shaky in the absence of Chris Richards, who missed Saturday’s game with an ankle injury that has bugged him since mid-May. While Richards has trained with the group, according to Pochettino, he has not been available for the USMNT’s World Cup warm-up matches.

Miles Robinson has been subpar in Richards' place, leaving Havertz unmarked on the early set-piece goal Saturday. As Joshua Kimmich’s service entered the box, Ream was screened by a German player and Robinson lost sight of the Arsenal player, leading to the goal.

Still, with six days to go until the USMNT’s opening match against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium on Friday, the team appears pleased with their progress. Without competitive qualifying matches as a host nation, it has been difficult to gauge the side's progress through friendlies and regional tournaments.

Now it is time to put that work to the test.

“We feel,” forward Christian Pulisic said, “like we can play up against anyone right now.”