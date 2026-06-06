Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
SOCCER · 2 hours ago

USMNT response provides World Cup optimism despite loss to Germany

Kamran Nia

Host · Writer

CHICAGO — When the United States men’s national team fell behind to Germany by one goal in the second minute during Saturday’s match, coach Mauricio Pochettino said he felt lucky. 

While frustrated by the early mistake, he admitted he wanted to see how his team would respond when trailing against a top opponent, the sort of challenge they could face in the World Cup starting in less than a week.

The USMNT’s answer, despite the eventual 2-1 loss to the No. 10 FIFA-ranked team, Pochettino said, was excellent. Their performance proved their ability to compete with top opponents while also showing the tests that lie ahead in the World Cup.

“The reaction was amazing,” Pochettino said postgame. “(It) was really positive.”

After Germany’s Kai Havertz was left alone on a set-piece cross for a simple header and an early lead, both teams proceeded on a similar level. The USMNT controlled several spells of the match, generating 16 shots to Germany’s 12. Pochettino called it an “even game” and “unlucky” for the USMNT not to at least secure a draw. 

Outside back Antonee Robinson’s 37th-minute equalizing goal was a rocketed volley past Germany goalkeeper Oliver Baumann. He mustered the kick from a seemingly lost opportunity off a corner kick, sending the sold-out Soldier Stadium crowd of 63,636 into a frenzy. 

Defender Tim Ream watched in awe as the ball popped back towards Robinson, saying he was wondering if Robinson would really shoot it. 

He did. 

“Unbelievable strike,” Ream said. “It’s otherworldly, really.” 

Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Robinson has dealt with numerous injuries during the World Cup cycle, mostly to his right knee. He appeared in 26 fixtures with Fulham this season, but there were points in which he wondered if he wouldn’t be healthy in time for the big tournament. But his goal Saturday, he said, will give him confidence to strike again if a similar opportunity arises during the World Cup. 

The injury concerns re-ignited momentarily when Robinson left Saturday’s game with what Pochettino said the team doctors described as cramps. Robinson said he is “not 100% sure” that they were cramps, but that the knock had “settled down” postgame. 

Robinson’s goal was the USMNT’s first shot on target on an afternoon on which they held 53% possession. But eventually, it was another mistake that allowed Germany to break through and win, as they scored in the 57th minute when Leroy Sané finished off a chance into the bottom corner past goalkeeper Matt Freese, assisted by Havertz.

Nonetheless, Pochettino and players expressed optimism about the team’s resilience following the early deficit. Midfielder Tyler Adams said the team can now focus on raising their quality, clearly knowing they are apt of staying competitive when trailing. 

“To see that mentality from everyone,” Adams said, “and it’s not just the guys that started … that’s what you need in a team.”

The one question mark from Saturday’s game remains the USMNT’s center-back pairing, which has been shaky in the absence of Chris Richards, who missed Saturday’s game with an ankle injury that has bugged him since mid-May. While Richards has trained with the group, according to Pochettino, he has not been available for the USMNT’s World Cup warm-up matches.

Miles Robinson has been subpar in Richards' place, leaving Havertz unmarked on the early set-piece goal Saturday. As Joshua Kimmich’s service entered the box, Ream was screened by a German player and Robinson lost sight of the Arsenal player, leading to the goal.

Still, with six days to go until the USMNT’s opening match against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium on Friday, the team appears pleased with their progress. Without competitive qualifying matches as a host nation, it has been difficult to gauge the side's progress through friendlies and regional tournaments.

Now it is time to put that work to the test.

“We feel,” forward Christian Pulisic said, “like we can play up against anyone right now.”

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 6 10:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAA

LAA

+1.5

+280

O 8.5

LAD

LAD

-1.5

-350

U 8.5

Jun 6 10:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYM

NYM

-1.5

-126

O 7.5

SD

SD

+1.5

+108

U 7.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
Where to Watch Live Sports

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 1 month ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 1 month ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 1 month ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 1 month ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 1 month ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Analyzing the Fierce National League Cy Young Race
MLB · 1 day ago
Analyzing the Fierce National League Cy Young Race
Aaron Judge Injury Shakes Up Latest 2026 AL MVP Race
MLB · 1 day ago
Aaron Judge Injury Shakes Up Latest 2026 AL MVP Race
Jack McMullen Talks AL MVP Odds Post Aaron Judge Injury
MLB · 1 day ago
Jack McMullen Talks AL MVP Odds Post Aaron Judge Injury
MLB Futures: Cy Young Predictions and Market Insights for 2026
MLB · 1 day ago
MLB Futures: Cy Young Predictions and Market Insights for 2026
2026 MLB Mock Draft 1.0
MLB · 2 days ago
2026 MLB Mock Draft 1.0