Orlando edges San Diego Wave FC 1-0 at Snapdragon Stadium

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Wave FC controlled possession and created more chances Sunday night at Snapdragon Stadium, but a late first-half goal from Orlando Pride was enough to hand the Wave a 1-0 loss in front of 12,149 fans.

Nicole Payne scored the lone goal of the match in first-half stoppage time after Orlando’s Luana sent a long ball over the top that deflected into Payne’s path. Payne settled the chance and finished with a bouncing shot past Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan Haračić in the 45th+3 minute.

Despite the result, San Diego dictated much of the play throughout the night. The Wave finished with a 17-14 edge in shots and held nearly 58 percent possession, but they were unable to break through against Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse, who made five saves to preserve the shutout.

The Wave pressed for an equalizer throughout the second half, generating several dangerous opportunities from forwards Dudinha and Ludmila, but Orlando’s back line held firm. San Diego also held a slight edge in corners, 3-2, while both teams committed 16 fouls in a physical match.

The loss marked another frustrating result for San Diego, which has shown attacking promise in recent weeks but struggled to convert chances into goals against one of the NWSL’s top defensive clubs.

Defender Kiki Pickett made her first start for the Wave, while midfielder Tatum Wynalda entered in the 58th minute and logged the most minutes of her professional career. Defender Perle Morroni was unavailable while serving a suspension after accumulating her fifth yellow card of the season in Wednesday’s match against Houston.

San Diego nearly found a breakthrough midway through the second half after substitute Melanie Barcenas helped spark the attack, but Orlando continued to frustrate the Wave in the final third. Orlando finished with three shots on target compared to San Diego’s five.

Wave FC coach Jonas Eidevall used all five substitutions in an attempt to change the match, bringing on Wynalda, Adriana Portilho, Kyra Carusa Byars and Sofia Fazer during the second half.

The Pride also survived several tense moments late, including extended stoppage time, while collecting cautions against Kerry Abello, Haley McCutcheon and Luana Lemos as San Diego pushed numbers forward.

San Diego now heads on the road for a matchup against the Chicago Stars FC on Sunday at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT and will air on CBS Sports Network.