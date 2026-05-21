ESPN USMNT Player Rankings: Top 10 Ahead of 2026 World Cup

You Tell Us! What do Your USMNT Player Rankings Look Like?

Join the USMNT Roster Debate

The ESPN Player Performance Index has delivered its final pre-tournament verdict, but analytics are just the starting point for the ultimate barroom debate.

How should Mauricio Pochettino line up his side for the opening match?

The Midfield Conundrum: Are you comfortable with Tyler Adams holding down the No. 1 spot despite his injury-riddled season, or should a healthy, career-best Weston McKennie be the undisputed centerpiece?

The Striker Standard: Do you trust the analytical genius of Folarin Balogun’s elite space-creation metrics, or are you worried that average finishing luck will burn the U.S. against elite international defenses?

The Pulisic Paradox: Given Christian Pulisic's elite efficiency but managed minutes at AC Milan, should Pochettino run him ragged for 90 minutes every match, or preserve him for a deep knockout run?

The Final Cut: Who is the biggest name missing from this top 10 that absolutely deserves a spot on the plane to the World Cup?

Drop your take in the comments: Which American player is the ultimate X-factor capable of carrying this team to a historic World Cup run?