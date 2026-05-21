Wave FC’s Trinity Byars delivers a stoppage-time equalizer in Houston

Trinity Byars stoppage-time equalizer gives San Diego Wave FC a road point against Houston Dash, following the 2-2 draw on Wednesday night at Shell Energy Stadium. Byars has now scored in consecutive matches.

Dudinha opened the scoring in the 20th minute, but the Dash came back with two goals in the second half. Byars, who made her first start on Saturday, was in the right place at the right time to help extend San Diego’s unbeaten streak to three matches.

San Diego is coming off a statement win against the Washington Spirit at Snapdragon Stadium this past Saturday. In a battle of two of the top teams in the NWSL, the Wave scored the game-winning goal in the 89th minute to secure a 2-1 victory. Kenza Dali crossed the ball into a crowded box, and Kimmi Ascanio scored a header goal in the final moments.

Trinity Byars made her first professional start and scored in the sixth minute to take an early lead. The 23-year-old forward suffered an ACL injury almost two years ago at the University of Texas. That goal was a special moment for Byars.

The Wave entered the match in Texas on a two-game win streak and as the top team in the standings. Head coach Jonas Eidevall made a few changes to the starting lineup for the midweek contest. Melanie Barcenas, an 18-year-old forward, made her first start of the season. Ludmila made a return to the starting lineup in place of Byars. Gabi Portilho did not start tonight.

San Diego and Houston met in the season opener on March 14. Makenzy Robbe, a former Wave FC forward, scored the lone goal in the match just before halftime. It was a disappointing outcome for the Wave. They dominated possession and shots, but lacked the finishing touch to equalize. Veteran goalkeeper Jane Campbell put on a clinic with nine saves.

Since that match, San Diego’s offense has found its stride and leads the league in goals scored through 10 games.

Kiki Van Zanten has led the Dash this season with four goals. Her sister, Mimi, is a rookie defender for the Wave—she scored the game-winning goal against Angel City. Kiki did not suit up tonight due to a thigh injury.

Houston is on a five-game winless streak and has lost three straight games to Utah, Denver, and Kansas City. They have not won since April 3.

San Diego took the lead 20 minutes into the match on Wednesday night. Dudinha is having herself a career season. She received a pass from Lia Godfrey, quickly gathered the ball, and noticed the goalkeeper was on the near post. Dudinha’s spectacular shot sailed over Campbell and into the bottom right corner of the net. This was her fourth goal of the season.

DUDINHA IS DIFFERENT pic.twitter.com/Z4qGJhZe70 — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) May 21, 2026

In the 39th minute, San Diego nearly scored its second goal. Campbell made a poor entry pass, and Godfrey intercepted the ball. Her shot attempt was blocked, and rolled back to Barcenas. With the goalkeeper out of position, Barcenas volleyed the ball, and it was just about to enter the net when defender Malia Berkely made an incredible clearance.

The visiting Wave held the lead at the break and had clear control of the game. Houston only had one shot attempt, compared to San Diego’s 10.

The equalizing goal came in the 70th minute. Kate Faasse, a 21-year-old forward, entered the game to begin the second half and scored from distance—her first professional goal. DiDi Haracic was late to react to the rolling ball, which entered the bottom left. Allysha Chapman was credited with the assist.

Byars was shown a red card after colliding with Campbell, who exited the game with a head injury. After further review, VAR determined that the play was not red-card worthy and Byars was given a yellow card. Caroline DeLisle made her NWSL debut in goal.

Houston took the lead in the final minute of regulation. A couple of nifty passes set up Kat Rader’s goal. Her powerful left-footed strike was out of Haracic’s reach. The home squad was a few minutes away from securing its first win and stunning the Wave.

To protect its lead, the Dash parked the bus defensively. San Diego was pleased to hear that 13 minutes were added due to Campbell’s injury.

Five minutes into the added time, the Wave tied the match. Gia Corley’s strong shot was blocked, but the ball rolled away from the young goalie. Byars was in the vicinity and scored from point-blank range with DeLisle on the ground. Just a few days after scoring her first professional goal, Byars added another one—her ascension continues.

2 goals in 2 games Trinity Byars 2 the rescue pic.twitter.com/Zi70ZpFj8Y — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) May 21, 2026

Eidevall’s decision to insert Byars into the lineup in the 58th minute paid dividends. According to San Diego Wave FC, the team has the most goals (4) in the league from their subs this season. Perle Morroni will not be available on Sunday after picking up her fifth yellow card.

After conceding two straight goals in the second half, San Diego should be satisfied with earning a road point late. They had 16 more shots and seven more corner kicks than the Dash. The game flow was similar to their first meeting, but this time, the Wave tied.

The Wave will host the Orlando Pride at Snapdragon Stadium on May 24. Orlando has three wins, two draws, and five losses in 2026. San Diego has two more games before the World Cup break.