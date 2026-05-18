Ranking the Top 10 USMNT Players Most Likely to Score at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Predicting the USMNT Go-To Goal Scorers for the 2026 World Cup
We are officially done with the friendly windows, and the small-sample-size excuses are completely out the window. A home FIFA World Cup is a reality check for American soccer, and the biggest question on everyone's mind is simple: where are the goals coming from?
Mauricio Pochettino’s system has given this squad a clear identity, but tournament soccer always comes down to execution in the final third. We aren't just looking at the names on paper; we are looking at recent form, role definition, and tactical fit.
We’ve crunched the minutes, the club tracking data, and international production to rank the 10 USMNT players most likely to hear their names announced over the PA this summer.