Ranking the Top 10 USMNT Players Most Likely to Score at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

You Tell Us! Which USMNT Player Will Cash First at the 2026 World Cup?

Join the World Cup Debate

Roster cutdowns are almost here, and the debate over who gets the final starting spots is only getting louder.

Who is anchoring your goal-scoring predictions?

The Drought: Does Christian Pulisic shake off his recent Milan slump and score the opening goal of the tournament for the Americans?

The Number 9: Is Folarin Balogun a lock to lead the team in scoring, or do you value Ricardo Pepi’s incredible 88-minute goal rate off the bench?

The Wildcard: Does Patrick Agyemang ’s 6-foot-4 frame make him a better option late in tournament games than the traditional wingers?

The Playmaker: Can Gio Reyna overcome his lack of club minutes to become the tournament's biggest surprise?

Drop your take in the comments: Who scores the most goals for the USMNT this summer, and how far is this squad actually going?