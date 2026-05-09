Los Angeles to host star-studded FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

LOS ANGELES — The United States will officially kick off the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a star-studded opening ceremony in Los Angeles on June 12, as FIFA announced an entertainment-driven celebration designed to blend soccer, music and culture on a global stage.

The ceremony at SoFi Stadium will feature performances by Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla, with additional performers expected to be announced in the coming months.

FIFA said the event will begin 90 minutes before kickoff of the United States’ opening match against Paraguay and is intended to showcase the cultural diversity and entertainment influence of the United States while introducing the largest World Cup in history.

“This opening ceremony in Los Angeles represents the extraordinary scale of what the FIFA World Cup 2026 will become,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement. “The lineup of artists reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporas, highlighting the nation’s rich influence on music, entertainment and pop culture, while showcasing the power of music to bring people together across the country.”

The 2026 tournament will be the first World Cup jointly hosted by three countries — the United States, Canada and Mexico — and the first expanded to 48 teams and 104 matches.

FIFA also announced that, for the first time in tournament history, there will be three opening ceremonies across the host nations. Mexico City will host the first ceremony on June 11, followed by celebrations in Toronto and Los Angeles on June 12.

The Los Angeles ceremony is expected to lean heavily into Hollywood-style production and live entertainment. FIFA said the show is being produced in partnership with Balich Wonder Studio and will feature immersive storytelling, large-scale visuals and live musical performances centered around the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Fans attending the opening match are being encouraged to arrive early, with stadium gates opening four hours before kickoff. FIFA plans to offer interactive fan activations, live entertainment and pregame programming throughout the venue leading up to the ceremony.

The announcement further solidifies Los Angeles as a centerpiece of the World Cup and another major moment in the city’s growing international sports calendar, which already includes hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics, the Super Bowl and multiple major international soccer events in recent years.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially begins June 11 in Mexico City and concludes with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.