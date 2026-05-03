LA Galaxy Disappointed to Draw at Home

Los Angeles, Calif. — As far as moral victories go, the LA Galaxy can hold their heads up proudly for earning a 1-1 draw against the surging Vancouver Whitecaps at home on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

But as far as individual matches go, the Galaxy will be disappointed not to get three points against last year’s MLS Cup finalists after leading until late in the game.

split the points pic.twitter.com/2dyE74GQ8c — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 3, 2026

LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney knows his team let a statement win slip away. The Galaxy boss won’t be looking at the earned point as a positive.

“No, because we were ahead until the 81st minute,” Vanney admitted in the LA Galaxy’s post-match press conference when asked if the tie felt better because of the quality of the opposition.

“For me, at home, you’re ahead…it’s a game that we should see out.”

LA Galaxy Midfielder Justin Haak agreed with his coach.

Haak pointed to the downcast feeling in the Galaxy locker as evidence that LA should’ve and could’ve gotten more from this game. When asked if the tie was vindication that the Galaxy is trending in the right direction, the first-year Galaxy player was quick to point out the dissatisfaction from his teammates regarding the draw.

“Yeah, first of all, I think it says to you even more, that probably everyone in the locker room feels like we lost today, because of how we were winning, for the first, I don’t know, 70, 75 minutes,” Haak said of the feeling amongst his teammates.

“So, I think that shows you the mindset we all have. I don’t think there’s any game where we step on the field and think the other team is better than us. We have a talented locker room, and we can play against anyone.”

Joseph Paintsil made Galaxy fans believe that LA can play against and beat anyone by putting the hosts ahead.

After a scoreless first half, in which Galaxy Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski made a wonderful point-blank save to keep it scoreless early, the Galaxy would strike first just after the restart.

A well-worked press forced Vancouver Goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka into a bad pass. Galaxy Midfielder Lucas Sanabria was first to it and played a pass into Paintsil’s path while under pressure. The Ghanaian international took one touch to steady himself and unleashed an assured shot into Takaoka’s near post for the 1-0 Galaxy lead.

Since Paintsil’s return from injury, the winger has started to heat up. He notched his fourth goal contribution (two goals, two assists) in the last four matches overall. Vanney spared the goalscorer no compliment when asked what Paintsil offers the team.

“What he gives us is he’s fast as hell, and he can run behind anybody from anywhere at any moment. It gives you something that the opposition really has to respect. It gives you something that the opposition is fearing at all times. And that can help everybody a little bit,” Vanney told The Sporting Tribune.

“And so for us, he’s a guy that with his pace and with his direct running, he’s going to get chances that nobody else can get because he’s able to do some of those things.”

Unfortunately for Paintsil, his goal would not be the game-winner.

Paintsil fires it into the back of the net! ☄️ pic.twitter.com/5ZTzxGqUTA — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 3, 2026

A Mathias Laborda header from a Sebastian Berhalter free kick would beat Marcinkowski to level the score at one all in the 81st minute to deny the Galaxy all three points.

While Vanney and Haak expressed their disappointment with the result, Paintsil was more upbeat, saying he felt the Galaxy was heading in the right direction. After all, his pass to Midfielder Elijah Wynder could have won the game, if not for Wynder scuffing the shot badly.

Paintsil was asked what advice he would offer Wynder in the wake of his miss to win the match, to encourage him. His words seem to apply to the rest of his team as well.

“Keep going no matter what. We rise, we fall. So if it doesn’t go well, that doesn’t mean you are a failure. Just raise your banner high, your head high, and just focus on what is next. Because what is now, it’s just gone. We just focus on the future. More to come.”

The Galaxy begins a three-game road trip starting with a trip to Atlanta United next Saturday.