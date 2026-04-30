Portland neutralizes San Diego Wave FC attack, snaps five-game win streak

In a top-of-the-table clash, Portland Thorns FC neutralized San Diego FC’s offense, securing a 2-0 victory at Providence Park. Marie Müller scored her first career goal in the 10th minute, which proved to be the game-winner.

Portland handed San Diego its first loss since the season opener on March 14, ending its remarkable five-game win streak.

Fresh off a comeback win in the Mile High, San Diego is the hottest team in the NWSL. Denver Summit FC took a two-goal lead after 45 minutes, but the visiting Wave made halftime adjustments and overcame the challenges of playing at altitude. They scored three goals in the span of 16 minutes in the second half to extend their win streak to five.

Rookie sensation Lia Godfrey scored in the 49th minute, then assisted Kennedy Wesley’s header goal from a corner kick. An own goal by a Denver defender decided the outcome in the 65th minute after Dudinha attempted a pass inside the box.

Godfrey has the second-most goals (4) scored in the league entering matchday seven, behind Orlando Pride’s Barbra Banda. The 24-year-old received Rookie of the Month honors for March.

Jonas Eidevall wisely used the same lineup he’s been using for the past couple of matches. Entering Wednesday night, San Diego has not lost a game on the road this season, repping their new Balboa Park-inspired kits.

This was their second meeting between the two teams in 2026. Dudinha scored the 3rd-fastest goal in club history, putting them ahead in the second minute on March 25 at Snapdragon Stadium. Godfrey and Melanie Barcenas added goals to secure the 3-1 win against the Thorns.

Portland’s lone loss on the season came against San Diego. They tied 2-2 against the NC Courage before the international break. On Sunday, they defeated a good Angel City FC squad 2-1 thanks to goals from Pietra Tordin and Sophia Wilson. Tordin has three goals and two assists on the season.

The Thorns capitalized on their first attacking opportunity 10 minutes into the match. With the Wave backline intact, Olivia Moultrie completed a pass to 25-year-old Marie Müller, who stepped into the shot from distance. Müller converted a beautiful strike that entered the right side of the net, scoring her first-career goal.

Marie Müller with a STUNNING shot for her first NWSL goal! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/sTv2hIx9n2 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) April 30, 2026

San Diego’s attack was active throughout the game, but they failed to generate dangerous scoring opportunities. Their first shot on goal came in the 60th minute from Gabi Portilho, who was brought on at halftime. Eidevall also inserted forward Melanie Barcenas, looking for a spark.

In the 64th minute, Thorns forward Sophia Wilson released her shot right outside the box, and it lasered past goalkeeper Leah Freeman and into the bottom left of the net. This was Wilson’s second goal in four days.

She has scored 47 goals (including postseason) since 2021—a skilled goal scorer.

Two shots of espresso this week from Sophia Wilson ☕️👏 Sophia Wilson with her second goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/XqWmfpnxXo — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) April 30, 2026

With a two-goal lead, the Thorns shifted all of its focus and energy to defend. San Diego finished the game with more possession (58-42), shots (11), and corner kicks (five). While the stats favored the visiting squad, Portland was the much better team.

The two standouts for Portland were Müller, whose early goal proved to be the game-winner, and Mackenzie Arnold, who made three saves protecting the net.

During their win streak, the Wave defeated Utah (2-1), Portland (3-1), Chicago (3-0), Boston (1-0), and Denver (3-2). They’ll have to regroup and start another one.

San Diego won’t have to wait long to get back on track, as they return to Snapdragon Stadium this Sunday, May 3, and play Bay FC.