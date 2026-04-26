San Diego erases two-goal deficit in Denver, extends win streak to five

San Diego erases a two-goal deficit to keep its win streak alive, defeating Denver Summit FC 3-2 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Wave FC has won five consecutive matches and retains its top spot in the NWSL standings.

Denver (1-2-3, six points) entered halftime up two goals, but San Diego (5-1-0, 15 points) added three goals in a span of 16 minutes. An own goal in the 65th minute decided the match.

Following a three-week international break, San Diego and Denver return to action for the sixth game of the 2026 season. The scheduled break was the only thing that could stop the rolling Wave—entering tonight, they won four consecutive games against Utah (2-1), Portland (3-1), Chicago (2-0), and Boston (1-0). They lost their season opener to Houston 1-0.

On April 3, Ludmila’s first-career goal for San Diego proved to be the game-winner against Legacy FC, who are still seeking their first-ever win in their young club history.

Jonas Eidevall kept the same starting XI in Denver—the lineup features four players on the league’s March Best XI in Lia Godfrey, Kenza Dali, Kennedy Wesley, and Dudinha. Leah Freeman remained in goal following back-to-back clean sheets.

The Summit has had a solid start to its inaugural season, winning one game and drawing three times ahead of its matchup against the visiting Wave. Their strength so far has been their discipline and formidable backline.

Denver hasn’t conceded a goal since their meeting against the Orlando Pride on March 20. Abby Smith has been great between the posts with 20 saves. Forward Melissa Kössler is their top goalscorer,

It took 16 minutes for the first goal in the Mile High. Kössler continued her strong campaign, scoring for the fourth time. The build-up began at midfield, and Denver swiftly got behind the two Wave defenders. Yazmeen Ryan sprinted up the seam and passed it to Kössler, who made the easy finish.

The 26-year-old attacker continues to deliver.

Yazmeen Ryan ➡️ Melissa Kössler for Denver Summit’s first home goal in club history pic.twitter.com/hjssh33jpX — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) April 26, 2026

Dudinha had a scoring chance in the 22nd minute, but Smith blocked her shot from outside the box. The first half was balanced for the most part, but Denver was the team that capitalized on their opportunities. They found their second goal 10 minutes later.

McNabb denied Natasha Flint’s shot inside the box, but the ball reflected to Flint, and she scored from an impressive angle on the left side with a header. Denver took a comfortable lead with about 60 minutes remaining in the match.

Down two goals on the road is a nightmare scenario for any team—and only the top teams know how to respond through adversity.

Eidevall’s squad flipped the switch in the second half.

Lia Godfrey scored her fourth goal of the season. The NWSL Rookie of the Month for March made a heads-up play by passing the ball to her teammate, Kimmi Ascanio, who passed it back to a cutting Godfrey. The 24-year-old’s shot entered the bottom right

Lia Godfrey ➡️ Kimmi Ascanio ➡️ Lia Godfrey and the Wave are on the board pic.twitter.com/fBEJ3aTAw2 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) April 26, 2026

In the 57th minute, the Wave lined up for a corner kick. Godfrey launched the ball into the crowded box, and Wesley sprinted toward the perfect spot and scored via header from six yards away for the equalizer. Last week, she scored a goal for the U.S. Women’s National Team in Colorado.

Eight minutes later, Dudinha, the team’s top goal contributor, received a pass on the left wing and got around the defender. She entered the box at a blazing pace and sent a pass across. Carson Pickett’s attempt to clear the pass near the net was unsuccessful, and that gave the visiting team the lead.

An unreal turn of events.

Dudinha takes it wide, sends it across, and forces the own goal ‍ pic.twitter.com/8ltJnXULNM — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) April 26, 2026

San Diego overcame the challenges of elevation and further established themselves as one of the top teams. Godfrey had a standout performance, scoring a goal and assisting Wesley’s header. The Wave finished the game with 56% possession, four shots on goal, and four corner kicks.

They will continue their road trip in Portland on Wednesday, April 29, and return to Snapdragon Stadium on May 3 against Bay FC. Catarina Macario’s Wave debut continues to loom.