LA Galaxy Can’t Handle Pressure in 2-1 Columbus Loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The LA Galaxy was a crossbar away from stealing a point from the Columbus Crew as they ultimately fell to a deserved 2-1 away loss on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

Under intense pressure from the opening whistle, the LA Galaxy wilted under the Crew’s aggressive defensive plan and struggled to string together simple passes.

“We need to show up for each other a little quicker. We need to be there. We have to match the intensity and speed of the pressing team. Today, I felt like we were behind it. We were reactive instead of anticipating. At times when we did break it, or had an opportunity to, we would just miss a pass,” LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney lamented of his team’s performance after the game.

Vanney made sure to point out the team’s failings, though he could do little to stop them on the day.

“We need to increase our intensity level and speed, especially in a game when a team is aggressive to press like that. We have to be able to move faster, anticipate more, and be cleaner under pressure in certain situations. And when we did break their press early on, we just didn’t have enough of a threat for them to be too mindful of how many guys they were sending to press us.”

That they were in a position to get anything from this game at all is a testament to Winger Joseph Paintsil’s impact. The Ghanaian international’s introduction in the 62nd minute was the spark LA needed.

After Paintsil played Gabriel Pec in behind the Crew defense, Pec shot near post to score his first goal of the MLS season in the 86th minute to make it 2-1 and give his team hope of stealing a draw.

¡GOOOL de @LAGalaxy! Gabriel Pec lanza este remate con una técnica imposible de atajar. pic.twitter.com/rF7Bpkki5I — MLS Español (@MLSes) April 23, 2026

Just three minutes later, Galaxy fans were almost treated to a moment of delirium when the ball fell kindly for Pec. The Brazilian drew his left leg back and curled a shot that headed toward goal, only for the ball to crash off the bar. Although the visitors threatened again, they couldn’t break through, and the three points stayed with Columbus.

And in truth, it was a deserved win for the Crew.

To get an idea of how utterly dominant the hosts were before Pec’s strike, the Galaxy produced no shots and no big chances on goal.

Vanney’s team had no answer for Columbus’ press. Not only did the Crew seem more energetic, but they outplayed the Galaxy for large stretches of the match. Their pressure across the field was stifling, preventing LA from crossing into the opposing half for the majority of the first 45 minutes.

One of those high-press moments turned into the first goal for the Ohio team. After Maya Yoshida misplaced a pass directly to the Crew attack, Columbus Midfielder Hugo Picard would cross for Daniel Gazdag to score the opener just before halftime. Diego Rossi would keep his cool through traffic after receiving a Max Arfsten pass, to slot home the strike and increase the Crew’s lead to two just moments after the second half had started.

Despite Pec’s attempts at heroics, Rossi’s goal would prove to be the game-winner.

The three dropped points are bad news for the Galaxy, but an early injury to Defender Julian Aude saw him subbed off, adding to the bad night. Worse yet, Vanney revealed in the Galaxy’s post-match press conference that Designated Player João Klauss will have surgery for an injury sustained against Dallas and be out until after the World Cup break.

Somehow, Vanney will have to field a team competitive enough to give a streaking RSL side a match at home on Sunday, April 26, for Cobi Jones Statue Unveil night.

Academy product Ruben Ramos Jr. got the start against Columbus, and due to Klauss’ injury, could see a lot more time soon, starting with the match against Real Salt Lake. Ramos Jr. says he and whoever might get the call are ready.

“Obviously, the injuries are unfortunate, one after another, but whoever’s next man up has to be ready for the opportunity and just have a great mentality to go into the games, get points, and play strong for the team. Because injuries are like that, we just have to have a second man up [mentality] and just be mentally prepared.”