“A bad day at work”: LAFC’s six-minute collapse against San Jose

LOS ANGELES — LAFC didn’t just lose to San Jose on Sunday. They broke, all at once, in a way they haven’t all season.

The six-minute collapse that turned a scoreless match into a 3-0 deficit wasn’t pinned on tactics alone in the postgame locker room. Instead, a consistent theme ran through head coach Marc Dos Santos. Not fatigue as an excuse, but a drop in sharpness — mental, physical, and collective — that this team insists can’t happen again.

Dos Santos didn’t dance around it.

“It was our worst game, in my opinion, our worst game this season defensively,” he said. “When we press, we were disjointed. We were not close to each other.”

That disconnection showed up in the exact moments that decided the match. LAFC had been one of the league’s more organized defensive sides through the opening stretch of the season, but against San Jose, the structure unraveled. Press triggers came late. Lines stretched. Runners weren’t tracked.

And when that happens, especially against a team in form, the punishment is immediate.

“When they played one-twos, they kept running. We didn’t follow,” Dos Santos said. “All these micro situations hurt you in the macro.”

That’s where the game flipped. Not in a single mistake, but in a sequence of small ones stacking on top of each other. A missed pass. A late step. A lost duel. Within minutes, LAFC went from level to chasing a three-goal deficit.

“When you drop it even one percent against a team like that… those things can happen,” said defender Ryan Hollingshead. “This league can punish you like that.”

The phrasing matters. One percent. Not a complete lack of effort. Not a total tactical failure, just a slight dip. Enough to open the door, and once it cracked, San Jose kicked it down.

What complicates it is the context. LAFC didn’t enter this match fresh. The schedule has been packed. Travel, extra matches, and high-intensity games have piled up early in the season.

But inside the locker room, there was a clear resistance to leaning on that as the primary explanation.

Dos Santos acknowledged the factors — the trip to Mexico, the physical and mental demand — but shut down the idea of using them as cover.

“If I’m just talking about mental fatigue, no, it’s an excuse,” he said. “It wasn’t good.”

That internal standard is what makes this loss stand out. LAFC isn’t interested in explaining it away. They’re framing it as a deviation from identity.

Defender Ryan Raposo echoed that approach.

“There’s no excuses on our part,” he said. “It’s super uncharacteristic of us to concede multiple goals in short fashion.”

Even when discussing the reality of balancing competitions, Raposo stopped short of blaming it. He called the schedule “difficult,” but emphasized that the team is built to handle it, pointing to the depth and experience across the roster.

Hollingshead took it a step further, acknowledging the impact of the workload while still drawing a line.

“There’s no question that the amount of extra games… has a huge impact,” he said. “But in these moments, we’ve got to show it. We’ve got to prove it.”

That tension — between understanding the grind and refusing to hide behind it — defines where LAFC sits after this loss.

Because the warning signs weren’t limited to the six-minute stretch. Dos Santos highlighted a slow start, a lack of sharpness on the ball, and a team that looked “late to everything.” Even in a scoreless first half, the details weren’t right.

“We started the game really bad,” he said. “We were sloppy on some passes. We were not running in behind. We were not threatening. We were very static as a team.”

The final 15 minutes of the first half showed some improvement, but the foundation never fully stabilized. When San Jose applied pressure after the break, there was no margin left. That’s what made the collapse feel so sudden, even if the underlying issues had been building.

For Hollingshead, the concern isn’t the single result — it’s whether it becomes a pattern.

“If it’s just this one game, it’s no problem,” he said. “If it becomes something, then that’s where we really fall apart.”

That’s the line LAFC now has to hold. One bad stretch can be absorbed. A repeated drop in sharpness can’t.

There was also an acknowledgment of the opponent’s role. San Jose’s intensity, movement, and commitment to their approach forced LAFC into uncomfortable situations. Raposo noted how difficult they were to defend with their quick passing and off-ball movement, while Hollingshead pointed to a team fully bought into its identity. Still, the focus remained internal.

“It wasn’t LAFC. It wasn’t us,” Dos Santos said.

That may be the most telling quote of the night. Not because it dismisses the performance, but because it defines the expectation. This group believes its standard is higher than what showed on the field Sunday. Now the response becomes the story.

LAFC doesn’t have time to sit with the loss. Another match is already waiting midweek. The schedule that may have contributed to the drop in sharpness also demands an immediate correction.

Raposo called it a “short-term memory” situation. Hollingshead framed it as a lesson. Dos Santos called it what it was — a bad day.

“Sometimes you have a bad day at work,” he said. “Today was shit.”

Blunt, direct, and aligned across the locker room. Now they have a short week to prove it was an exception, as Colorado comes to BMO on Wednesday.