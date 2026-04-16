Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid Recap: Michael Olise’s Late Strike Seals UCL Semifinal Spot

Bayern Munich delivered an instant European classic at the Allianz Arena, defeating Real Madrid 4-3 in a breathtaking second leg to advance 6-4 on aggregate. In a match defined by late-game chaos and clinical finishing, the Bavarian giants overturned a halftime deficit to eliminate the defending champions in a night of pure Champions League theater.

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

Late Olise Magic Caps Stunning 2nd Half as Madrid Crumbles

Michael Olise was the hero, delivering a clinical 90’+4′ highlight-reel goal on a fast break, assisted by Harry Kane, to seal the victory. The match was a seesaw affair from the opening whistle, as Arda Güler stunned the home crowd with a goal in the 1st minute, only for Aleksandar Pavlovic to respond with a header in the 6th minute. While Kylian Mbappé gave Madrid a lead heading into the break, the momentum shifted violently in the final stages.

The match turned volatile in the 86th minute when Eduardo Camavinga was shown a red card (second yellow), leaving Los Blancos vulnerable. Bayern capitalized immediately; Luis Díaz leveled the match in the 89th minute with a scorching strike from outside the box before Olise scored his gorgeous goal in stoppage time. Real Madrid’s discipline evaporated completely in the closing seconds as Arda Güler was also sent off with a 90’+5′ dismissal, leaving the visitors with nine men at the final whistle.

Statistically, Bayern’s dominance was overwhelming as they controlled a massive 68.5% of possession. The German side peppered the Madrid goal with 21 shot attempts (nine on goal), nearly doubling the output of the visitors. Despite Real Madrid’s efficiency on the counter, led by the early brilliance of Güler and Mbappé, their defensive wall eventually buckled under the pressure of nine corner kicks and the relentless offensive rotations triggered by Jamal Musiala’s second-half introduction.

Next up for Bayern Munich is a highly anticipated semifinal clash with PSG as they continue their march toward European glory. Leg 1 goes down on April 28th.

Spain is our pick to win the 2026 World Cup. Find out why here.