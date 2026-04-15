Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
SOCCER · 1 hour ago

LAFC advances past Cruz Azul to reach Champions Cup semifinal

Holdenn Graff

Host · Writer

Securing a 1-1 draw late in the second leg, LAFC knocked out defending champion Cruz Azul 4-1 on aggregate to advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals on Tuesday evening at Estadio Cuauhtémoc. The Black & Gold are now 4-0-2 in the tournament this year, and will face the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between the L.A. Galaxy and Toluca.

Toluca currently holds a 4-2 advantage on aggregate and will travel to Carson for the second leg on Wednesday evening. The semifinal round is set to begin in two weeks, with first leg matches taking place between April 28 and April 30.

LAFC put forth a strong defensive effort led by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who made eight saves in the victory. Cruz Azul put 10 shots on goal, but L.A. was able to battle through a long and physical match, surrendering just a single score. 

Lloris put forth the performance of the match for LAFC, making numerous clutch saves to keep Cruz Azul from clawing any closer. L.A. played the majority of the night on the defensive, forcing the 39-year-old into constant action.

It was Gabriel Fernandez’s penalty kick in the 18th minute that gave Azul its lone goal. The penalty was awarded after Sergi Palencia made contact with Fernandez as he attempted to receive a cross in the box.

LAFC managed to get on the board in the final minute of stoppage time with a penalty of its own when a shot from Jacob Shaffelburg made contact with the lower arm of Azul defender Willer Ditta. Denis Bouanga stepped up and drilled his fifth goal of the tournament past goalkeeper Kevin Mier to ice the win.

Just minutes earlier, Bouanga went down on a hard tackle from Azul defender Gonzalo Piovi, who was shown a red card. There were 31 total fouls in the match, with eight yellow cards shown. With one of the yellow cards issued to Bouanga, he will be suspended for the first leg of the semifinals.

The Black & Gold will return to MLS play on Sunday afternoon, hosting the San Jose Earthquakes. At 6-1-0, San Jose currently holds second place in the Western Conference, but lost both regular season matches against Los Angeles in the 2025 regular season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PT.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 15 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ORL

ORL

+2.5

+113

O 223.5

PHI

PHI

-2.5

-117

U 223.5

Apr 15 10:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
GSW

GSW

+4.5

+194

O 220.5

LAC

LAC

-4.5

-213

U 220.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 month ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 2 months ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 2 months ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 6 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 6 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

Where Will LeBron, Giannis, and Zion End Up in the Offseason?
NBA · 21 hours ago
Where Will LeBron, Giannis, and Zion End Up in the Offseason?
NBA Rookie of the Year Race: Will it Be Flagg or Knueppel?
NBA · 23 hours ago
NBA Rookie of the Year Race: Will it Be Flagg or Knueppel?
Exploring Eastern & Western Conference Finals Contenders
NBA · 23 hours ago
Exploring Eastern & Western Conference Finals Contenders
Outlook on NBA Western Conference: OKC & Denver Sit at the Top
NBA · 2 days ago
Outlook on NBA Western Conference: OKC & Denver Sit at the Top
Eastern Conference Finals Predictions: Boston Leads
NBA · 2 days ago
Eastern Conference Finals Predictions: Boston Leads