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SOCCER · 3 hours ago

Liverpool vs. PSG – Anfield’s Comeback Equity vs. Parisian Momentum

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

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Liverpool enters Tuesday night facing a heavyweight liquidation of their Champions League ambitions after a 2-0 first-leg shutout at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain. Despite the deficit, market sentiment on Kalshi is pretty much a dead heat for the individual leg at Anfield, reflecting the immense comeback equity historically associated with the Merseyside venue. Arne Slot’s tactical decision to keep Mohamed Salah on the bench in Paris was a high-risk hedge designed to preserve one of his top scoring assets for this exact moment of maximum leverage.

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

The PSG portfolio, led by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (8 goals) and Désiré Doué, is currently at its highest valuation of the season after recording four consecutive knockout wins. However, the French giants must navigate a volatile environment; Liverpool has successfully overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit at this stage before. If Dominik Szoboszlai and a returning Salah can out-maneuver the Paris midfield early, the market is primed for another famous night at Anfield. Still, the current spread suggests traders are wary of PSG’s lethal transition efficiency.

Spain is our pick to win the 2026 World Cup. Find out why here.

Where to Watch Liverpool vs. PSG

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

  • Channel/Streaming: Paramount+ (USA)

Liverpool vs. PSG Kalshi Prediction Market Odds

  • Individual Leg Win Probability: Liverpool 38% | PSG 40% | Tie 23% 

  • Spread: PSG wins by >1.5 goals (25% probability) 

  • Total: Over 3.5 goals scored (44% probability) 

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