Paulinho Hat Trick Downs LA Galaxy 4-2 in Champions Cup First Leg

Toluca, Mexico — The LA Galaxy gave themselves a lifeline by scoring two vital away goals, but were powerless to stop an irresistible showing by Toluca Striker Paulinho, who punished the visitors with a hat trick in a 4-2 first-leg Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal match on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

This one was wild! Leg Two is next Wednesday. #ConcaChampions pic.twitter.com/Hy1sUPxXlv — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 9, 2026

LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney made sure to highlight the positives from the Galaxy’s performance, where they were heavy underdogs.

“Coming here, a really difficult place to play, a very good team, picking up two goals was really important, to go home with something to build off again,” Vanney explained in a post-match press conference after the road defeat.

“You know, for us, the goal here was to try to set ourselves up and give ourselves a chance to win it coming back home.”

He did make sure to express his disappointment in another poor Galaxy defensive showing, and already warned his team about the dangers of a second leg. “I don’t love the fact that we gave up four goals; it’s going to be a challenge to keep them from scoring.”

The Galaxy boss spoke from recent experience after watching his team struggle to keep a potent and fluid Toluca attack quiet.

The first half saw a Galaxy team that was outmatched, lacking confidence and belief, and whose soccer was outclassed. From the first moment, Toluca was all over the Galaxy and had two good chances within the first five minutes. Only last-ditch defending by Emiro Garcés saved LA early.

But in the end, the Galaxy were undone in the same way they gave up their first goal in their most recent 2-1 home loss to Minnesota United in MLS play.

A simple ball played over the top beat the entire Galaxy backline, and Nicolás Castro showed no nerves as he coolly put Toluca ahead 1-0 in the 12th minute.

The Galaxy had little to offer going forward in the first half and ended it with only 28% possession. When they did attack, Toluca was always looking to punish them in transition. The hosts got their reward on 43 minutes with a devastating counterattack that Paulinho finished on the volley to put the Liga MX champions up 2-0 at the half.

¡Paulinho firma el segundo del partido! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/RqJMWkqg8f — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) April 9, 2026

Marco Reus’ introduction in the 60th minute changed the match for the Galaxy.

The former German international immediately made his quality felt with the calm and poise he brought to his teammates. With Reus on the field, the Galaxy looked like they actually belonged in the tie, and they started to play with more confidence.

Vanney explained his decision not to start the Former Dortmund star and bring him on as an impact sub.

“He was fresh, and everybody else was getting a little bit fatigued, and we wanted to see if he could, if he can, make the biggest difference, and in the end, it ended up working out for us. So I’ll take that as a positive, but I never really want to leave him on the bench.”

Reus would give LA their first lifeline with a perfectly weighted ball that Gabriel Pec cleverly disguised as a cross to beat Toluca Goalkeeper Luis García at his near post to cut the lead in half for a 2-1 scoreline. It would be the Brazilian’s sixth goal of the tournament.

With the Galaxy in their best moment and searching for the tying goal, Toluca would hit them on the counter again, but were lucky to do so.

After a diving Miki Yamane clearance, the ball fell perfectly to Paulinho in front of net, who took the first-time shot to beat JT Marcinkowski for the 3-1 scoreline, and that should have been game over for the G’s.

But Paulinho would miss an open header just moments later to let LA off the hook. Reus would take advantage and pop up again to give the Galaxy hope.

Julian Aude did well to keep a broken Galaxy play alive in the Toluca box. The Argentine defender controlled the ball after a series of ricochets, got to the endline, and squared for Reus, who slid the ball home for the Galaxy’s second away goal and to cut the lead to 3-2.

Just when the Galaxy thought they could escape México with a draw, Paulinho would complete his hat trick.

If his first goal showed quality with a wonderful volley, and the second showed a striker’s instinct to be in the right place at the right time, then the last was purely down to hard work.

The man-of-the-match was first to a blocked Maya Yoshida cross, and as Garcés tried to clear, Paulinho’s foot was there to smother the clearance and to guide the ball goalward for the 4-2 final score.

Despite Paulinho’s heroics and the Galaxy’s loss, this tie is far from over. Reus saw to that.

Marcinho gets us the second goal pic.twitter.com/vb1m6rE7vZ — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) April 9, 2026

“This is only the first half. Now we need to return home and prepare ourselves well for the remontada (the fightback)," Mauricio Cuevas said defiantly in an on-field interview.

Vanney’s team gave themselves a massive psychological boost by fighting back twice and a huge lifeline by nabbing two away goals. Two away goals that will make them think anything is possible in leg 2 on Wednesday, April 15, in Los Angeles.

“So, I don’t think the belief is not in the group. The belief is there,” Vanney told The Sporting Tribune when asked about the ability to fight back in this fixture. “I fully expected to see the type of commitment and fight that they had today, and I think that will continue. Again, the guys believe in the group, and they believe in what we are doing.”

Before another crack at Toluca, they face a trip to Texas to tussle with Austin on Saturday, April 11, in an early kick-off and quick turnaround. If they can get a result there, it would further bolster mentals ahead of a crucial leg two next week in which the Galaxy’s continental aspirations hang in the balance.