2026 FIFA World Cup: Ranking the Top 9 USMNT Players Most Likely to Score in the Tournament

Have Your Say! Which USMNT Player is Most Likely to Score in the World Cup?

Sound Off on the USMNT Frontline

The experimentation phase is officially over, and Pochettino’s final tactical blueprint is locked in. With the immense pressure of a home-soil tournament looming over this group, the barroom debate surrounding the starting attack has reached an absolute fever pitch.

Which American weapon is carrying the heaviest scoring load when the lights turn on?

The Talisman Reality: Does Christian Pulisic instantly silence the noise surrounding his recent playing-time variance in Milan to deliver a legendary, signature moment in the opening match, or is the tactical weight on the captain's shoulders hitting a critical boiling point?

The Striker Hierarchy: Are you automatically penciling in Folarin Balogun as the undisputed focal point of this offense, or does Ricardo Pepi’s historic, hyper-efficient per-minute scoring rate off the bench make him a safer bet to steal the tournament spotlight?



The Creative Catalyst: Can Gio Reyna completely bypass his frustrating lack of consistent club volume to serve as the elite, defense-unlocking maestro who dictates the entire operational ceiling of this offense?

Drop your take in the comments: Who finishes as the USMNT’s definitive top goalscorer this summer, and what is the absolute ceiling for this team's knockout run?