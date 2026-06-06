FIFA World Cup 2026 retail pop-up stores open across Los Angeles region ahead of tournament

LOS ANGELES — As anticipation builds for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, soccer fans across Southern California will soon have six new destinations to gear up for the world's biggest sporting event.

The Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee announced Friday that official FIFA World Cup 2026 retail pop-up stores are opening throughout the region, giving fans access to tournament merchandise and immersive shopping experiences ahead of next summer's World Cup matches in Los Angeles.

The retail locations, spread across Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Hollywood, Manhattan Beach and Torrance, will operate through July 31 and feature official FIFA World Cup 2026 merchandise, including Adidas apparel, national team jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, hats, scarves, accessories, mascot merchandise and exclusive commemorative items.

The announcement comes one week before the U.S. Men's National Team opens its World Cup campaign at Los Angeles Stadium, adding another layer of excitement to a city already preparing to host eight FIFA World Cup matches, including the U.S. opener and a quarterfinal.

"FIFA World Cup is transforming Los Angeles into a regionwide celebration of the world's game, and these retail locations are another opportunity for fans to be part of the celebration," said Kathryn Schloessman, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission and CEO of the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee.

"From shopping for official tournament merchandise to gathering with fellow supporters, these stores complement the many fan experiences taking place across the region, including the Official FIFA Fan Festival and the 10 Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zones. Together, these destinations will create opportunities for residents and visitors alike to connect with the tournament and celebrate the world's game throughout Los Angeles."

Two locations are already open, including a flagship store on Santa Monica's famed Third Street Promenade and another at Manhattan Village in Manhattan Beach.

Additional stores will open over the next week at The Bloc in downtown Los Angeles on June 8, Ovation Hollywood on June 9, and both Grand Central Market and Del Amo Fashion Center on June 12.

The six official retail locations include:

Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica

Manhattan Village, Manhattan Beach

The Bloc, Downtown Los Angeles

Ovation Hollywood

Grand Central Market, Downtown Los Angeles

Del Amo Fashion Center, Torrance

The Third Street Promenade location will serve as the centerpiece of the retail rollout. The Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee will host a media preview on Monday morning, giving media members a first look at the merchandise and retail experience.

Representatives from the Host Committee and Downtown Santa Monica Inc. will be available to discuss the retail program and the broader fan engagement strategy surrounding the tournament.

The stores are designed to complement the extensive fan activation plans already announced for Los Angeles during the World Cup. In addition to matches at Los Angeles Stadium, the region will host the Official FIFA Fan Festival and 10 dedicated fan zones, creating gathering places for supporters from around the globe.

Los Angeles is expected to be one of the focal points of FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament is projected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to Southern California while generating significant economic impact for the region.

For fans eager to get a head start on World Cup celebrations, the new retail stores offer one of the first opportunities to purchase official FIFA World Cup 2026 merchandise in person and become part of what organizers are calling a regionwide celebration of the world's game.

Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Los Angeles Host City merchandise is also available through FIFA's online store, while additional information about Los Angeles' World Cup activities can be found through the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee.