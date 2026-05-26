USMNT 2026 FIFA World Cup Roster Release: Every Position & Player on Team USA

We Want to Know! What do You Think About the USMNT 2026 World Cup Roster?

Sound Off on the Official 26-Man Squad

The roster is officially etched in stone, but the tactical discourse is only getting started as the USMNT prepares to take center stage in front of the entire world.

Did Mauricio Pochettino construct the ultimate tournament-ready squad, or did he leave a massive flaw on the board?

The No-Cap Gamble: Are you fully on board with bringing uncapped prospect Chris Brady into the high-pressure goalkeeper room to soak up the environment, or should that final spot have gone to a seasoned veteran asset?

The Midfield Anchor: With Tyler Adams locking down his spot after a heavily disrupted campaign, do you trust him to handle a grueling, high-volume tournament run, or is the defensive safety net dangerously thin?

The Winger Wildcard: Does the inclusion of Alejandro Zendejas give this frontline the perfect inverted tactical wrinkle off the bench, or are you worried about the lack of top-tier European club miles?

The Number 9 Hierarchy: When the opening whistle blows, who is your definitive choice to spearhead the frontline: Folarin Balogun's elite spatial sequencing or Ricardo Pepi's world-class international strike rate?

Drop your take in the comments below: Which specific player is the biggest "snub" from Pochettino's final list, and what is your official prediction for how far this squad runs?